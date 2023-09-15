Dumb Money Interview: Talking GameStop Scandal, Pete Davidson Improv With Craig Gillespie

Powered by RedCircle

The director of Dumb Money, Craig Gillespie, joins the show to talk about the true story of a fringe group taking on Wall street by backing GameStop. He tells us stories about the stellar cast that includes Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Shailene Woodley, Pete Davidson and much, much more.

Also, Sean is back from TIFF, and boy oh boy was this a weird year. The boys discuss Nicolas Cage’s offering ‘Dream Scenario,’ and how the A24 role is the iconic actor at his wildest. Not to mention, Chris Pine and Anna Kendrick screened their directorial debuts. Find out which one was brilliant, and which one was terrible.

00:00 - Intro.

0:06:11 - Dumb Money Review and Reaction

10:45 - Craig Gillespie Dumb Money Interview

33:00 - A Haunting In Venice Review

44:20 - Sean’s TIFF 2023 Debrief

1:24:28 - What TIFF Movie Are you Most Excited For/Why Do You Think People Hate Nickelback?

