Elijah Wood Talks 'Lord Of The Rings' Anniversary And 'No Man Of God'

Elijah Wood joins ReelBlend to discuss No Man of God, The Lord of the Rings and even Back to the Future. He was incredibly generous with his time, and allowing us to geek out about making The Lord of the Rings now that we’re upon The Fellowship of the Ring’s 20th anniversary.

We are honored to bring you this conversation with a truly special actor and filmmaker that we’re sure means as much to us as he does to many of you.

