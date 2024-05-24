George Miller Interview | 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Stunts, Chris Hemsworth & More

Powered by RedCircle

Legendary director George Miller joins the show for the release of his latest entry in the Mad Max franchise, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The franchise has been cruising for over four decades, and the filmmaker takes us all the way back to the beginning with memories of early, negative reviews and the cultural wave that eventually grew into what it is today.

We discuss some obvious, and not-so-obvious, changes to how stunts and special effects shots are made, watching Road Warrior 30 years later, and more.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:32 - George Miller Interview

00:36:25 - ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Review (Spoiler-Free)

00:51:12 - ‘Furiosa’ Spoilers!

00:56:42 - Outro

