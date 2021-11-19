'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' With Jason & Ivan Reitman

Powered by RedCircle

Jason and Ivan Reitman join ReelBlend for the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, starring Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon. Ivan shares some wonderful stories from behind the scenes of the original 1985 Ghostbusters, his reaction to Jason’s story for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and how he had to cut a scene from the original featuring his own family. Jason discusses working with his team to create an authentic Ghostbusters feel to the film, how they captured the magic of the original using a mix of modern effects and tricks used even in 1985 and more.

Stick around to hear our reviews of the film, as well as our reactions to Spider-Man: Far From Home’s latest trailer.

00:05:17 - Weekly Poll

00:15:40 - Jason & Ivan Reitman Interview

00:50:15 - Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Reaction

00:59:44 - C’mon C’mon Review

01:02:56 - Tick Tick…Boom! Review

01:09:28 - King Richard Review

01:16:41 - Ghostbusters: Afterlife Review

01:27:14 - Ghostbusters: Afterlife Spoilers

01:38:44 - Our Favorite Ivan Reitman Movies

01:57:33 - Outro

