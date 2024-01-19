"Go Back To Your First Heart" - Director Celine Song On The Making Of 'Past Lives'

Powered by RedCircle

This week we are joined by Celine Song who made her feature directorial debut with Past Lives, a film that swept all of us away, and one that we are all championing through the awards season. In our illuminating chat, Celine details many of the lessons learned in her first feature film, and breaks down elements of her story and shot choices. She is an inspiring new talent, and we are so excited to see what she does next. In the meantime, if you haven’t seen Past Lives, be sure to catch up on it soon as we will continue the conversation surrounding that film through the Oscars ceremony. Also this week, we return to our Fantasy Movie Draft, revealing last year’s winner, and finally drafting our “rosters” for the 2024 release calendar.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:45 - Celine Song Interview | ‘Past Lives’

00:38:08 - 2023 Fantasy Draft Results!

00:53:51 - 2024 Fantasy Movie Draft

01:20:38 - Outro

