'Halloween Kills' With Director David Gordon Green

Halloween Kills, the middle chapter of Michael Myers' new trilogy, hits theaters and streaming this weekend. Director David Gordon Green joins the show to talk about working with such a beloved horror franchise, working closely with John Carpenter himself, and how the third film is set to jump forward in time.

We also preview some of what is expected to drop at DC’s FanDome event this weekend, and what we hope to see. Stick around for our in-depth reviews of The Last Duel (starring Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon) and Halloween Kills (starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Anthony Michael Hall).

00:03:18 - Weekly Poll

00:12:21 - David Gordon Green Interview

00:32:20 - Scream Trailer Reactions

00:36:08 - No Time To Die Box Office

00:43:53 - DC FanDome Preview

00:51:32 - The Last Duel Review

01:05:49 - Halloween Kills Review

01:18:45 - Our Favorite Supernatural Movies

01:34:03 - Outro

