'Indiana Jones' Tier List & 'Dial of Destiny' Review

It’s Indiana Jones week on ReelBlend! We take some time to look back at the entire franchise and create our official tier list ranking of each film. How would you grade our list? What does your list look like? Send in your list or drop it in the YouTube comments.

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hitting theaters this weekend, we also have to dive into our full, spoiler-free reviews of the film. Stick around to find out where it ends up on our official tier list, but it’s safe to say you should head out to your local theater to see this one.

Also this week, director Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise is now available at home so he stopped by the ReelBlend offices (Zoom) to share some of his experiences from making the film, and even gave us a look at an actual hero prop from the film he is keeping safe in his collection. You’ll want to head over to the YouTube feed to see this one for yourself.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:38 - Director Lee Cronin Talks Evil Dead Rise

00:37:04 - Indiana Jones Tier List

01:09:16 - Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny Review

01:19:20 - Outro

