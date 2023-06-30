'Indiana Jones' Tier List & 'Dial of Destiny' Review
An interview, a tier list, a major review. Big week on ReelBlend.
It’s Indiana Jones week on ReelBlend! We take some time to look back at the entire franchise and create our official tier list ranking of each film. How would you grade our list? What does your list look like? Send in your list or drop it in the YouTube comments.
With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hitting theaters this weekend, we also have to dive into our full, spoiler-free reviews of the film. Stick around to find out where it ends up on our official tier list, but it’s safe to say you should head out to your local theater to see this one.
Also this week, director Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise is now available at home so he stopped by the ReelBlend offices (Zoom) to share some of his experiences from making the film, and even gave us a look at an actual hero prop from the film he is keeping safe in his collection. You’ll want to head over to the YouTube feed to see this one for yourself.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:04:38 - Director Lee Cronin Talks Evil Dead Rise
00:37:04 - Indiana Jones Tier List
01:09:16 - Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny Review
01:19:20 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest
By Riley Utley