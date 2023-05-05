James Gunn’s Final Marvel Chapter Disappoints | 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Review

Powered by RedCircle

James Gunn is sunsetting his time at Marvel Studios with “The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, and the rest of the cosmic gang. The final chapter in the Guardians’ story under James Gunn has been highly anticipated as a return to form for Marvel and the MCU. Jake, Sean, and Gabe have all screened the film and give their full, spoiler-free reviews. Stick around for our spoiler-filled segment which dives deeper into our thoughts on what works and what doesn’t, as well as our reactions to what is revealed post-credits.

Also this week, Sean discusses his #FullCircle moment with Zack Snyder and the movement to release his vision for Justice League after hosting a Q&A at the filmmaker’s own festival. Kevin and Sean also go more in depth on Ari Aster’s ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ we discuss the fallout of the WGA’s strike and more.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:02:35 - WGA On Strike

00:08:58 - Sean Hosted A ‘BvS’ Q&A Screening With Zack Snyder

00:22:10 - We Have To Talk About ‘Beau Is Afraid’

00:33:40 - ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Spoiler-Free Review

00:43:36 - SPOILERS & MCU Tier List

00:58:47 - Our Favorite ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Characters

01:11:21 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

