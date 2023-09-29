John Carney Interview | The Best Movie Needle Drops & Finding Purpose In Filmmaking

Powered by RedCircle

Writer/director John Carney joins the show, one of our favorite filmmakers working today. He’s with us to discuss his new film “Flora & Son” starring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. We chat about his iconic use of music in his storytelling, how characters inform his music, his favorite needle drops, and more.

Stick around through the interview for our full review of the film, as well as our spoiler-free reviews of Gareth Edwards’ “The Creator” and “Saw X.”

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:17 - John Carney Interview

00:37:12 - ‘Flora & Son’ Review

00:45:11 - ‘The Creator’ Review

01:06:43 - ‘Saw X’ Review

01:11:19 - Outro

