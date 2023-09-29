John Carney Interview | The Best Movie Needle Drops & Finding Purpose In Filmmaking
The great John Carney joins ReelBlend
Writer/director John Carney joins the show, one of our favorite filmmakers working today. He’s with us to discuss his new film “Flora & Son” starring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. We chat about his iconic use of music in his storytelling, how characters inform his music, his favorite needle drops, and more.
Stick around through the interview for our full review of the film, as well as our spoiler-free reviews of Gareth Edwards’ “The Creator” and “Saw X.”
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:04:17 - John Carney Interview
00:37:12 - ‘Flora & Son’ Review
00:45:11 - ‘The Creator’ Review
01:06:43 - ‘Saw X’ Review
01:11:19 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
