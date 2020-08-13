Judd Apatow Talks The King Of Staten Island, Superbad And More

Judd Apatow was a trailblazer for 2020. While more mainstream movies such as Mulan or Bill and Ted Face the Music are making their way to streaming services, Apatow took that route much earlier this season with his The King of Staten Island. Now that the Pete Davidson comedy is making its way to home video, Apatow joins the ReelBlend podcast to discuss this film, his career hits, some Popstar rumors, and a whole lot more.