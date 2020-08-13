Judd Apatow Talks The King Of Staten Island, Superbad And More

Leave a Comment
Judd Apatow was a trailblazer for 2020. While more mainstream movies such as Mulan or Bill and Ted Face the Music are making their way to streaming services, Apatow took that route much earlier this season with his The King of Staten Island. Now that the Pete Davidson comedy is making its way to home video, Apatow joins the ReelBlend podcast to discuss this film, his career hits, some Popstar rumors, and a whole lot more.
If you have enjoyed ReelBlend’s interviews in the past, this one is going to be a lot of fun.
The boys are down one this week. Kevin McCarthy is on vacation. So the legendary Producer Gabe sits in, and helps us with talking points regarding Mulan going to Disney+, Tenet tickets going on sale for the UK, Candyman director Nia DaCosta getting picked to direct Captain Marvel 2, and the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon turning into an Air BnB.
Also this week, the guys break down the Netflix thriller Project Power. And they play Regina King Blend, where they celebrate her accomplishments in both film and television.
