Matthew Modine Talks Full Metal Jacket And Working With Christopher Nolan

Leave a Comment
We talk a lot on the ReelBlend podcast about our favorite interview opportunities, and junket experiences that have changed our lives. We rarely lament the junkets we missed out on, or the filmmakers we’ll never get a chance to talk cinema with. The late Stanley Kubrick falls into that category. Imagine getting to chop up film with the mastermind behind Dr. Strangelove, The Shining, A Clockwork Orange, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Full Metal Jacket?
The closest we can get is interviewing people who worked with Stanley Kubrick, which is why it was a dream come true to have Matthew Modine on the show this week discussing the 4K release of Full Metal Jacket, and his time working on that film with the maestro. We discuss the boot camp sequences, the movie’s early reviews, what Kubrick was like as a person, and so much more. Give this week’s show a listen.
You know what’s fun? When you spend 45 minutes on the show discussing whether or not Black Widow should play on Disney+, and the following day, Marvel Studios goes and moves its ENTIRE slate back half a year.
Yeah, that’s awesome.
On the show this week, we also react to the new WandaVision trailer, and break down what that show might bring to the table. Kevin and Jake tell you what to take away from the Emmy broadcast (which got disgustingly low ratings). Jake reviews Enola Holmes, the new Netflix film with Millie Bobby Brown.
And the BlendGame is dedicated to the elusive Tom Hardy! Seriously, this is a very fun episode of ReelBlend.
Be sure to subscribe to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts, including YouTube! You can also sign up to get an extra, exclusive episode of the show each week with a ReelBlend Premium subscription right here.