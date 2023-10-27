'Oppenheimer' Interview | Cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema Talks Working With Christopher Nolan

Powered by RedCircle

Cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema joins us to discuss his many collaborations with Christopher Nolan over the years, how they’ve continued to innovate the IMAX format, and how it’s all led to their latest masterpiece “Oppenheimer.” The prolific cinematographer sat down with us at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival where he received Variety’s Creative Impact in Cinematography award. We were honored to discuss many points throughout his career from his work on “Let The Right One In” to “Nope.”

00:00:00 - Intro

00:08:12 - Hoyte Van Hoytema Talks ‘Oppenheimer’ & Working With Christopher Nolan

00:49:21 - Sean Had A Blast At The SCAD Savannah Film Festival

01:08:26:07 - If you could only put on ONE film during the spooky season, what’s your pick?

01:21:55:14 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.