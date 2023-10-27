'Oppenheimer' Interview | Cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema Talks Working With Christopher Nolan
Don't miss this one.
Cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema joins us to discuss his many collaborations with Christopher Nolan over the years, how they’ve continued to innovate the IMAX format, and how it’s all led to their latest masterpiece “Oppenheimer.” The prolific cinematographer sat down with us at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival where he received Variety’s Creative Impact in Cinematography award. We were honored to discuss many points throughout his career from his work on “Let The Right One In” to “Nope.”
Timestamps (approx. only)
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:08:12 - Hoyte Van Hoytema Talks ‘Oppenheimer’ & Working With Christopher Nolan
- 00:49:21 - Sean Had A Blast At The SCAD Savannah Film Festival
- 01:08:26:07 - If you could only put on ONE film during the spooky season, what’s your pick?
- 01:21:55:14 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
