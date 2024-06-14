Ranking The Top 5 Bruce Willis Films | ReelBlend Podcast

Powered by RedCircle

Our very own Sean O’Connell has his latest book releasing this week. “Bruce Willis: Celebrating the Cinematic Legacy of an Unbreakable Hollywood Icon” walks through the acclaimed actor’s entire filmography and career. So we thought what better time than now to look back and rank our top five Bruce Willis movies?

We are trying something new with this list. Instead of simply revealing a pre-structured list, we are taking you through the process. First, we draft up nine of his films for consideration. Then, we reduce the list to the five we want to rank and finally debate the order.

Also this week, we review Inside Out 2, and catch up on Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:02 - Bruce Willis’ Top 5 Movies

00:52:22 - ‘Inside Out 2’ Review

00:58:34 - We Caught Up On ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’

01:05:56 - Spoilers: ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’

01:08:05 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.