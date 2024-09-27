Recreating 'Saturday Night Live' With 'Saturday Night' | Jason Reitman Interview
Jason Reitman returns!
Jason Reitman returns to discuss the making of Saturday Night, his new film spanning the 90 minutes leading up to Lorne Michaels' first episode of Saturday Night Live. The film is at the front of the pack for this year's best ensemble featuring Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith and many more taking on the parts of Lorne Michaels and his motley crew of writers and comedians.
Reitman talks about creating the film’s score live on set with Jon Batiste, interviewing everyone at the historic taping before writing the script, the real rush of going live on SNL and more.
After the interview, stick around for our review of the film, as well as Kevin’s thoughts on Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis and our thoughts on Gladiator 2’s new trailer.
Timestamps
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:07:48 - Jason Reitman Saturday Night Interview
- 00:37:54 - Saturday Night Review
- 00:49:09 - Megalopolis Reaction
- 00:59:36 - New Trailers!
- 01:16:17 - Outro
