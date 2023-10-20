ReelBlend's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Review | Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio & Lily Gladstone Are Perfect

Powered by RedCircle

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” (starring Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone) hits theaters this weekend. The film is filled with incredible performance after incredible performance from both its lead and supporting cast. Its tragic true story deserves the extended runtime Scorsese presents us, and we are sure to continue discussing “Killers of the Flower Moon” throughout the awards season.

Join us this week for our full, spoiler-free reviews of one of this year’s best, and stick around once you’ve seen the film for our more in-depth thoughts in the spoiler section.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:09 - ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Review (Spoiler-Free)

00:34:50 - SPOILER!

01:03:41 - Jake Interviewed Martin Scorsese!

01:07:33 - Outro

