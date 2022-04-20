Robert Eggers Returns To Talk 'The Northman'
By Gabriel Kovacs published
Writer/director Robert Eggers is back!
Writer/Director Robert Eggers joins the show to chat about The Northman starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, and Anya Taylor-Joy. He talks about the historical inspirations for the score, getting connected with Skarsgård, putting together one of the film’s most exciting “oners” and more.
