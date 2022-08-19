Scott Derrickson: 'The Black Phone,' 'Doctor Strange 2' & The Stephen King Adaptation He Wants To Do
By Gabriel Kovacs published
This horror film took the summer by storm.
Director Scott Derrickson has found great success following his departure from the helm of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with his latest film The Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke. In our interview, he discussed making the decision to step away from a Marvel movie, his favorite book adaptations, the Stephen King story he’d like to adapt himself, and more.
Also this week, Sean pays tribute to Better Call Saul’s impressive run following its final episodes. Marvel’s She-Hulk series has finally hit Disney+ this week, and we give our thoughts through the first four episodes. And finally, Idris Elba is back in theaters with Beast! Stick around to hear our spoiler-free reviews.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:08:57 - Scott Derrickson Interview
00:26:14 - Better Call Saul Finale Reaction
00:30:55 - She-Hulk Review
00:44:42 - This Week In Movies
00:45:25 - Beast Review
00:58:31 - Our Favorite Alison Brie Performance
01:06:55 - Outro
