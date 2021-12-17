'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Spoiler-Free Review

Powered by RedCircle

Spider-Man: No Way Home (starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch) is finally here, and we dive into a spoiler-free discussion on Peter Parker and friends’ latest adventure. Next week, we’ll have a special spoiler-filled segment discussing everything we couldn’t cover in this episode including what might come next in the MCU. Before we get to the superhero goodness this week, check out our review of Guillermo del Toro’s latest, Nightmare Alley, starring Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara.

We also take time to react to the new Nic Cage movie, starring Nic Cage as Nic Cage. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent looks like a lot of fun, and right up our alley as 90s action movie fans. The Golden Globes remain shrouded in controversy as they work to improve the diversity of their members after NBC pulled their plans to televise the upcoming ceremony. We chat about whether or not the HFPA can make meaningful changes and rebound the influence of their show during the long awards season.

00:06:11 - Weekly Poll

00:12:07 - The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Trailer Reaction

00:18:13 - Are the Golden Globes relevant?

00:43:13 - Swan Song Review

00:45:38 - Nightmare Alley Review

01:01:26 - Spider-Man: No Way Home Review

01:22:16 - Our Favorite Guillermo del Toro Movies

01:33:11 - Outro

