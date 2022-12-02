Talking 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' With The Daniels
The Daniels join the show!
The directing duo The Daniels, Daniel Kwan, and Daniel Scheinert, join the show following their big win at the Gotham Awards for their amazing film Everything Everywhere All At Once. We talk about their reactions to the win, the film’s surprising success, and more. They dive into their filmmaking process, how they manage to pack so much into one “indie” film, and beg of you…don’t go looking for the rocks.
Also this week, we review Andor, adding it to our Star Wars Tier List, as well as the new action holiday flick Violent Night.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:04:51 - The Daniels Talk Everything Everywhere All At Once
00:43:11 - Glass Onion Wins Big In Theaters
00:56:51 - Disney+’s Andor Review & Star Wars Tier List
01:09:32 - This Week In Movies
01:13:45 - Violent Night Review
01:26:03 - Our Favorite Winter Movie
01:36:09 - Outro
