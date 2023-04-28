Talking 'Polite Society' With Director Nida Manzoor

Powered by RedCircle

Writer/director Nida Manzoor joins us to discuss her new film, one of our favorites of the year, Polite Society. Also this week, Sean is reporting live from CinemaCon in Las Vegas. He’s seen The Flash, footage from Indy 5 as well as Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and soon he’ll see more from Dune 2. He’s here with his reactions to footage and news from the convention that you won’t want to miss. Stick around for our reviews for this week’s theatrical releases.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:08 - Director Nida Manzoor Talks ‘Polite Society’

00:27:19 - Sean At CinemaCon 2023

01:02:33 - This Week In Movies

01:03:03 - ‘Big George Foreman’ Review

01:04:37 - ‘Polite Society’ Review

01:07:14 - Go See ‘Beau Is Afriad’

01:08:37 - Our Most Anticipated Summer Movie

