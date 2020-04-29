The Russo Brothers Talk Extraction, Marvel, Chris Hemsworth And More

Leave a Comment
What a difference a year makes. Last year, around this time, audiences were packing movie theaters around the globe to see how Marvel Studios and directors Joe and Anthony Russo would conclude the Infinity Saga in the hotly anticipated Avengers: Endgame.
One year later, theaters are closed and we have no idea when new movies will play on big screens.
That means storytellers like the Russo Brothers are shifting to streaming, and the brothers were guests on the ReelBlend podcast to discuss Extraction, the movie they are bringing to Netflix with lead actor Chris Hemsworth. The brothers have been guests on the podcast before, having joined Sean O’Connell and Kevin McCarthy the Monday after Avengers: Endgame opened. We are THRILLED to have them back, and we think you guys will dig this conversation.
The ReelBlend guys this week touch on the push to reopen movie theaters this week, especially in Jake Hamilton’s home state of Texas. They discuss the move by The King of Staten Island to open on PVOD, as theaters remain closed for the time being. And they converse, briefly, on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming to Disney+ on May 4.
This week’s Blend Game, then, got personal. The guys got into a few of their favorite movie-theater experiences, which led to some incredible stories.
Finally, a reminder! The show is selling an exclusive t-shirt that directly benefits movie theater employees through the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. To date, the shirts have helped us raise $1,100, but the campaign goes on for 9 more days. Click this link to learn more about the campaign and (hopefully) grab yourself a shirt or two!
