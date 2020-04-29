The Russo Brothers Talk Extraction, Marvel, Chris Hemsworth And More

That means storytellers like the Russo Brothers are shifting to streaming, and the brothers were guests on the ReelBlend podcast to discuss Extraction, the movie they are bringing to Netflix with lead actor Chris Hemsworth. The brothers have been guests on the podcast before, having joined Sean O’Connell and Kevin McCarthy the Monday after Avengers: Endgame opened. We are THRILLED to have them back, and we think you guys will dig this conversation.