The Unique Way 'Across The Spider-Verse’s' Music Was Made (feat. Composer Daniel Pemberton)

Powered by RedCircle

Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a groundbreaking achievement on a number of levels, and that includes the incredible and unique approach Daniel Pemberton and the team takes to weave the film's score throughout. We sat down with the composer to discuss his approach, what it's been like working on this film for the past 5 years, and what we might expect from the final chapter of the trilogy next year.

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.