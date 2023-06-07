The Unique Way 'Across The Spider-Verse’s' Music Was Made (feat. Composer Daniel Pemberton)
Daniel Pemberton is a genius.
Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a groundbreaking achievement on a number of levels, and that includes the incredible and unique approach Daniel Pemberton and the team takes to weave the film's score throughout. We sat down with the composer to discuss his approach, what it's been like working on this film for the past 5 years, and what we might expect from the final chapter of the trilogy next year.
