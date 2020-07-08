Palm Springs’ time-loop concept is a launch pad for real surprises.

One of the best things about the way that Palm Springs approaches its time loop is that the main character, Nyles (Andy Samberg), has bene stuck in it for a long time when we first meet him. As a result, he doesn’t have to go through the motions of figuring out what the hell is happening to him… and neither does the audience. Director Max Barbakow and writer Andy Siara cleverly establish the concept – Nyles wakes up reliving the same day, over and over – and quickly gets to ways that he can take advantage of it in ways we’ve never seen before.