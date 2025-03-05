5 Reasons Why I Couldn't Be Happier After Seeing That Trailer For Season 2 Of Andor

Andor is coming back, baby, and we got a trailer to prove it.

And, as somebody who ADORED the first season ( even pleading with non- Star Wars fans to watch it), I honestly can't wait for April 22 to get here, since that's when the first episode drops on Disney+.

I could probably list 100 reasons why I'm looking forward to the second season, but here are just five reasons for why the best (I said what I said) thing that has ever come out of the Star Wars-universe has me hyped beyond belief for Season 2.

I Honestly Haven’t Been Excited For Anything Star Wars-Related Since Season 1 Of Andor

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Star Wars is for children . And, like I said back then, there’s nothing wrong with that!

That said, it’s honestly not for me. At least, not anymore. In my youth, I was really into it (mostly the OG saga, but I have a soft spot for movies like The Phantom Menace ). That said, as a 41-year-old man with mortgage payments, frequent knee pain, and existential dread six days out of seven (Because Sunday is fun day!) I kind of feel like I’ve grown out of what makes Star Wars, well, Star Wars. Like, if I see lightsabers slamming together, and sparks flying out, I literally feel nothing.

That’s why the first season of Andor (along with Rogue One, my favorite Star Wars movie ) was a breath of fresh air. Because it’s not that I don’t like this franchise anymore. In fact, I really WANT to like it again, because it sparks that inner child in me. However, nothing Star Wars-related really excites me anymore.

Except, that is, for Andor. The series was the step up into adulthood that I feel like this franchise needed for YEARS. It had all of the grown-up, political intrigue that I love from books and movies, but in Star Wars form (for example, I still get chills from Stellan Skarsgard’s monologue about “sacrifice”).

And honestly, even though I checked out later seasons of The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, and The Acolyte, nothing has come even remotely close to replicating how Andor Season 1 made me feel. Thankfully, I don’t need a substitute anymore, since I’m getting the real thing in a second season of one of my favorite shows!

Ben Mendelsohn!

As I already said, I loved Season 1, and it was mostly because of the characters .

I liked pretty much all of them, but the one thing that I felt was kind of missing from the first season was more of a connection to Rogue One.

Yes, we did get to see Clone Wars veteran, Saw Gerrera (and we got to see him again in the trailer). However, the character I was most excited to see in this new trailer was Ben MendeIsohn's Imperial military man, Orson Krennic.

Krennic was one of my favorite characters in Rogue One, as I loved his complexity. He’s the kind of guy who will brag about the Death Star, scream at Grand Moff Tarkin, and then just stand there while he gets berated because he realizes he doesn’t have all that much power. Not only that, but he also gets force choked by Darth Vader.

Honestly, he’s not a backstabber, but I get serious Starscream vibes from him, i.e. he’s the kind of guy who wants to be in control, but doesn’t have what it takes to actually be in control. So, in other words, I’m happy to see him again!

There Looks To Be A Lot Of Action Reminiscent Of Rogue One In The Trailer

One thing that annoyed the hell out of me when Season 1 was released was when people said, “Andor puts me to sleep.” Then you had the other, equally annoying, people who would say, “Well, that’s just because you don’t like grown-up television.”

GROW UP. And I mean both of you. Because you’re welcome to not like something and not voice your displeasure with it, and you’re also welcome to not be condescending to somebody just because they don't like something that you enjoy.

What I’m basically saying is, either watch the show, or don’t watch the show. You don’t have to argue about it.

Annnyway. All of that is just to say that this season looks like it has a lot more action, which might actually appeal to the people who thought the first season “put them to sleep.”

In fact, in a lot of ways, Season 2 looks a lot more like Rogue One than the first season, as that movie had plenty of action, which is why a lot of the OG Star Wars fans say it’s the best thing (or maybe the only good thing) to come out of Disney Star Wars. Storm Troopers are firing. Space vehicles are blasing transports on the road, and guns are a-blazing. In every way, this season looks action-packed, and I am here for it!

That Said, I'm Still Looking Forward To All Of The Political Intrigue That Made Season 1 So Rich

It would be a damn shame if the higher-ups at Disney listened to all of the people who claimed to fall asleep during the first season and decided to forgo the political intrigue and just go for the explosions, because that is not why I am coming to Andor Season 2.

No way! In fact, I honestly hope that the action is kept to a minimum, since what made the first season so compelling was all of the deep discussions about morals, and what it means to sacrifice everything for the greater good.

I feel like we’ll get that in this second season, mostly since I’m seeing some familiar faces from Season 1 like Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), who definitely made the first season feel complex and winding in the best sort of way.

In truth, what I’m really hoping for is maybe 85% talking, and maybe 15% action. If that puts people to sleep again, so be it.

Again, watch or don’t watch. Either way, please try not to make us fans who are over-the-top excited about season 2 feel annoyed that you don’t like all of the talking parts. There are plenty of other Star Wars shows on Disney+ to watch instead!

Season 2 Will Finally Be The Bridge Between Season 1 And Rogue One That I've Been Dying To See

Lastly, as I said earlier, the one qualm I had with the first season of Andor was that it didn’t really feel all that connected to Rogue One. I mean, it did, and it didn’t.

We had characters from the film, and we also had discussions about things that would lead up to it, but for most of the season, it felt relatively disconnected from the events that would eventually form the plans for my favorite Star Wars movie.

Season 2 looks to rectify that. From what I’ve seen so far in the trailer, it looks like a lot of the events that occur in the movie are finally coming into fruition in Andor Season 2. Saw Gerrera is more passionate than ever, and as I mentioned before, a lot of the action looks reminiscent of what we would see in Rogue One.

In every way, this season looks like the bridge that I’ve been dying to see between the series and the movie, and I’m intrigued to see how it all plays out.

What about you? Are you as pumped for this second season as I am?