Apparently Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars Movie Could End Up Being Tied To The Sequel Trilogy

There are long-running movie franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. George Lucas’ beloved space opera has been entertaining for decades, with generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. While we’re in a bit of a drought move-wise as the property expands on the small screen, it was recently announced that Lost and Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof is working on a new film project . And apparently his Star Wars movie could end up being tied to the sequel trilogy.

Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm the House of Mouse has been consistently producing new Star Wars projects, in addition to theme park attractions. But following The Rise of Skywalker, no new movies have been filmed, with the studios’ focus instead seemingly on TV shows like The Mandalorian and Andor, the latter of which recently included the return of a Clone Wars favorite . That’s what made the news of Damon Lindelof’s developing Star Wars flick so thrilling for fans, who have countless questions. A report by THR helps to peel back the curtain on the project, and where it’ll fit in the franchise’s timeline. And apparently it’ll be set after the events of the sequel trilogy, and will even feature some characters from that period of time.

Just a few days ago it was revealed that accomplished writer/producer Damon Lindelof is developing his own Star Wars movie, with Ms. Marvel filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on board to direct. This was a thrilling step forward, as there’s been so little real news about the movie side of the space opera. Add in Lindelof’s carer of producing fascinating projects like The Leftovers, and it sounds like he’ll be using his creative energy on crafting a story set after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

To clarify, this isn’t going to be a sequel or a story that directly connects to the events of the previous three movies. Instead, it’s going to be using the sat timeline, and will simply feature a few characters that were introduced throughout the last few movies. Unfortunately, there’s no word on exactly who Damon Lindelof is centering his mysterious story around.

This movie isn’t meant to start a new trilogy, but is a standalone movie that will reportedly offer the option for continuation if Lucasfilm so deems it. Damon Lindelof is writing the developing flick with Justin Britt-Gibson (The Strain), with the two reportedly hard at work. Although according to the same report by THR, there was a two-weeks writer’s room shortly after Star Wars Celebration, which helped to find the broad strokes of the mysterious story.

It should be interesting to see if Damon Lindelof’s movie ends up being the first post-Skywalker Saga film to hit theaters. That honor was originally going to go to Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, which was put on hold due to creative differences . Then there’s Taika Waititi and Rian Johnson’s Star Wars movies , which are still in the earliest stage of development.