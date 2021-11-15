Why Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron Star Wars Movie Was Allegedly Put On Indefinite Hold

As far as film franchises go, there are few quite as massively popular as Star Wars. The galaxy far, far away has been passed down across generations, but it’s currently in a unique place. While the universe continues to expand thanks to shows on Disney+, it’s taking a break from theaters. And now we know why Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron movie was allegedly put on indefinite hold.

Star Wars fans were thrilled to learn that Wonder Woman filmmaker would be dipping her toes into the franchise with a Rogue Squadron movie. Unfortunately there’s been a major speed bump, with production recently being indefinitely delayed. And now we may have more information regarding that decision, as Patty Jenkins and Lucasfilm have reportedly been having creative differences.

This latest update about Rogue Squadron ceoms to us from Puck , with journalist Matthew Belloni citing unnamed contacts close to production. According to the report, Patty Jenkins simply hasn’t been able to agree on a script for the upcoming blockbuster with Lucasfilm execs. While fans are hoping the project still comes to fruition, it’s unclear if/when that’ll actually happen given this setback.

Given how in-demand Patty Jenkins is, this situation with Star Wars could take years to be cleared up. If Jenkins instead pivots to other projects like Wonder Woman 3 she’ll be extremely busy, and will have to put Rogue Squadron on the back burner. One thing that’s clear is that it’ll be even longer than expected before Star Wars returns to theaters.

While reps from Disney, Patty Jenkins, and Kathleen Kennedy declined to comment on this latest update about Rogue Squadron, the production’s delay will likely continue to make headlines. The discourse online has already begun, with some fans citing the creative differences that ultimately led to Phil Lord and Chris Miller to depart in the midst of filming Solo: A Star Wars Story. Because while moviegoers are treated to shiny finished products with Star Wars, there are still internal dramas that occur along the way.

It remains to be seen when Star Wars will return in movie form, but Patty Jenkins isn’t the only superhero director attached to join the beloved space opera. Oscar winning Thor filmmaker Taika Waititi will also put his spin on the galaxy far, far away. Although the story he’s tackling remains am mystery for the time being.