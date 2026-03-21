Is Darth Maul Really A Villain In His New Star Wars Show? The EP Explains

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is set to bring back one of the most iconic characters of George Lucas’ beloved franchise. Created by franchise guru Dave Filoni, this animated series will see the titular ex-Sith Lord navigate a galaxy now controlled by the Empire. Maul has long served as an antagonist but, now that he’s taking center stage, it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll be completely depicted as one. An EP provided some thoughts on whether Maul will be a “villain,” and I’m intrigued.

Matt Michnovetz co-developed the series alongside Filoni and also takes on writing duties. He recently caught up with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend to preview Shadow Lord (which was announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025). During the discussion, the topic of Maul’s morality came up, and it sounds like the character won’t exactly be a saint when he appears again. However, Michonovetz’s comments also paint a picture as to why this all won’t be so cut and dried:

In terms of Maul being the villain? This is a bad guy fighting worse guys. We definitely did not want to make him a hero. He’s courageous, and he’s got his own code, but what we did was create a bunch of interesting new characters around him, so that his behavior and actions directly impact them.

Given that the Zabrak formerly known as Darth Maul has appeared as a Big Bad in the likes of The Phantom Menace, The Clone Wars and Rebels, it’ll be a nice change of pace to see him taking on “worse guys.” Michnovetz’s mention of Maul’s “code” is also intriguing, as it suggests that there could be some lines the character may not be willing to cross. Of course, that doesn’t mean the character won’t get his hands dirty, as Mitchnovetz also says, “a story about a guy who’s been wronged by a bunch of different people, and he wants payback.”

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Maul’s history is filled with triumphs as well as setbacks. In terms of losses, by the onset of Shadow Lord alone, he’s been bisected by Obi-Wan Kenobi, betrayed by Darth Sidius and nearly killed amid Order 66. Of course, fans who’ve seen Star Wars Rebels know how Maul’s story ultimately ends, yet Michnovetz makes another good point that adds to my excitement for the edgy new show:

We may know how Maul’s fate turns out years after our story, but we don’t know the fates of our new characters.

Shadow Lord picks up roughly a year after the end of the Clone Wars and the establishment of the Galactic Empire. As explained in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, most of the action takes place on the crime-ridden planet of Janix, where Maul will not only seek to re-establish his underworld connections but also seek out a potential apprentice. Based on what’s been shown thus far, I’m sold and hope it expands the continuity in interesting ways.

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I’m definitely ready to see Maul get back up to his unscrupulous ways, but I’m also eager to see how Matt Michnovetz, Dave Filoni and co. further flesh him out. Let’s hope the upcoming Star Wars show succeeds in doing just that.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord premieres on April 6 as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Those who want to check it out should do themselves a favor and grab a Disney+ subscription.