Big Mood’s Season 2 Finale Had A Thoughtful Discussion On Mental Health, And I Need To Talk About It

I care about how the media portrays mental health. I struggle with my own battles of the mind, and I know people who have mental health issues. It’s a taboo topic that affects so many. That’s why I love it when a TV show or movie handles the topic of mental health with care and consideration. Big Mood is one of those TV series.

The Channel 4 series follows best friends Eddie (Lydia West) and Maggie (Nicola Coughlan) as they try to navigate life, while dealing with Maggie’s bipolar disorder. It’s a comedy, but thoughtfully explores serious subject matters. Season 2 streamed on Tubi and had its best episode so far about mental health.

Warning: Big Mood spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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(Image credit: Channel 4)

The Big Mood Season 2 Finale Shows The Selfish Nature Of Mental Health

On the Big Mood Season 2 finale, Maggie and Eddie finally have a serious discussion about what went wrong in their friendship. It’s a walk down memory lane that explores their different perspectives on certain events. It also highlights how they have each been struggling with mental health, but neither has fully seen or understood the other’s problems. This part of Big Mood Season 2 Episode 6, "Poppyseeds,” fascinates me, because it makes you realize how isolating and a bit self-centered people are in these moments.

They may be in touch with their own mental health issues, but are unable to understand that they’re not alone in these feelings. “Poppyseeds” also showcases how no one deals with their struggles in the same way, which can make some appear stronger than they really are.

Someone may be so consumed by their own mental health issues that they fail to realize others may be suffering through something similar. It’s not a bad thing to be selfish when trying to sort through intense moments and emotions. You have to help yourself first before you can help others. “Poppyseeds” just reminds us that others may need help, too. Our mental health issues could mirror someone else’s.

We may think our depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems make us more attuned to others’ suffering because we have experienced it. It may be the case if and when we recover from it, but while going through it, we may not be able to see beyond our own pain. It’s a sad reality of mental health, especially depression, and Big Mood and some other great TV shows and movies showcase the impact of it in a thoughtful way.

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(Image credit: Channel 4)

It Portrays Different Ways To Cope With Mental Health

A major part of Big Mood is that Maggie is very upfront about her mental health. She may try to hide it when she’s having episodes, but is not afraid to talk to Eddie about her struggles with being bipolar. She is open and honest-ish. We learn in “Poppyseeds” that Eddie has been suffering with her own mental health, but has kept it away from Maggie.

She didn’t think she could share her mental burdens because Maggie needed so much attention. Maggie and Eddie are both going through a lot, but one doesn’t feel free to open up. She doesn’t know how or want to be vulnerable. I think Eddie’s behavior is more true to how many people cope with their mental health. They hide and let it fester. Often, people with bipolar and similar diagnoses keep it to themselves until they find people they trust to tell.

However, once they do, they might be very honest and open about it. This mirrors Maggie’s behavior. Many great movies demonstrate this portrayal of mental health in ways that match Maggie and Eddie’s different methods of coping. These films feel honest and organic.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

In General, Big Mood Helps Destigmatize Mental Health

Big Mood allows Nicola Coughlan to showcase some of her excellent acting abilities, including her ability to cry randomly. It’s another great, underrated show that more people need to give a chance. Coughlan does some of her best dramatic and comedic acting on it, and it's a role so different from her Bridgerton character.

However, I think Big Mood is a good show for destigmatizing mental health. Many TV shows often portray someone with mental health issues, especially bipolar disorder, as dangerous and harmful. How many TV shows and movies can you name with a character with a mental illness that suddenly becomes violent or even a murderer? Far too many.

Degrassi: The Next Generation was one of the first shows I saw growing up that showcased someone with bipolar disorder as a human. Craig Manning (Jake Epstein) was my first experience with a bipolar character, and the show did a fairly good job of showcasing the illness in a way that I could understand and empathize with. However, I think Big Mood has done an even better job of showcasing someone beyond their mental illness, the good and bad sides of them.

We need more shows similar to Big Mood that humanely showcase mental illness, but also give it some levity. The show can be just as funny as it is dramatic. Mental health is a serious matter, but it can also have some funny moments. Sometimes one must laugh through their pain.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

I Understand Maggie And Eddie’s Perspectives In The Series

Towards the end of “Poppyseeds,” Maggie becomes upset when she learns that Eddie could have been there for her but chose to leave. She’s angry and upset. However, Eddie reveals that she couldn’t stay because she runs away from her problems. She can’t cope with her mental health.

I can sympathize with Eddie and Maggie. Maggie is justified in being upset that Eddie was not around when she was going through something. However, I can also understand Eddie’s need to leave, especially knowing all she was enduring at the time. They both hurt each other in their quest to focus on their own pain. No one is a bad person for their decision. They did what was right for them. The end of the episode shows Maggie acknowledging that they’re both “Babe” - people who need looking after. Eddie and Maggie are still figuring out their life and struggles, and they just need someone to help care for them .

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The Show Brings Up An Interesting Discussion On Letting Go And Holding On

Eddie and Maggie must learn that they have to let go of their pain. They cannot hold the past over each other if they want to move forward as friends. Most of Big Mood Season 2 is about Eddie wanting to end things with Maggie, but Maggie trying to save her from bad decisions.

The finale makes them realize that they need each other. The hurt and resentment must be released to go forward. It’s not the right move to give up on their friendship. It’s too powerful and important to them. Big Mood is a great show that you can stream on Tubi for free. It’s worth a binge.