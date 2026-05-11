Marvel Films Are Shrouded In Secrecy, And An Avengers: Doomsday Star Explained How That Made Things ‘Confusing’ On Set

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday, which will be a giant crossover event. And one actor recently described how confusing it was on set, thanks to its scale and Marvel's tight security.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans have still been counting the days until its released. The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed entire teams of heroes will be included, such as some OG stars of the X-Men movies. That includes Alan Cumming, who spoke to Deadline about what it was like filming the blockbuster. He offered:

This film, it’s like superhero soup. There’s so many of them in it. I just can’t keep up. Also, they’re really hard scripts to read, superhero films, because it’s all action. And then everyone’s got two names, you know? And sometimes, there were secret names in it, because they didn’t want to let out this certain character was coming back. So they called them somebody else in the script. It was so confusing. So I did it sort of piecemeal.

That really does sound like a confusing way to work. On top of the secrecy involving its script, Doomsday's schedule also attempted to guard the movie's secrets. And with so many actors's schedules being considered, smart money says there are films that were filmed without scene partners actually being in the same room.

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Of course, there were times when the movie's large ensemble were united. Rebecca Romijn described a few days that had over 30 principal actors on set, and how "surreal" it was. Later in his same interview, Alan Cumming went on to speak more about his time filming, offering:

I really like the brothers, who directed it. Everyone was so nice, and we shot at Pinewood [Studios]. And I’ve actually got to do another bit of filming on it.

Despite the complications, it sounds like the Emmy-winning host of The Traitors still had fun filming his mysterious role in Avengers: Doomsday. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are psyched to finally see the X-Men assembled in the shared universe, something that seemed impossible until Disney acquired 20th Century Fox back in 2019. It should be thrilling to see the team of mutant on the big screen, especially once they crossover with the Avengers, New Avengers, and Fantastic Four.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 19th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get a full trailer released sooner rather than later, particularly for those of us who didn't get to see the sneak peek at CinemaCon.