Marvel Films Are Shrouded In Secrecy, And An Avengers: Doomsday Star Explained How That Made Things ‘Confusing’ On Set
Can you blame them?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday, which will be a giant crossover event. And one actor recently described how confusing it was on set, thanks to its scale and Marvel's tight security.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans have still been counting the days until its released. The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed entire teams of heroes will be included, such as some OG stars of the X-Men movies. That includes Alan Cumming, who spoke to Deadline about what it was like filming the blockbuster. He offered:
That really does sound like a confusing way to work. On top of the secrecy involving its script, Doomsday's schedule also attempted to guard the movie's secrets. And with so many actors's schedules being considered, smart money says there are films that were filmed without scene partners actually being in the same room.
Of course, there were times when the movie's large ensemble were united. Rebecca Romijn described a few days that had over 30 principal actors on set, and how "surreal" it was. Later in his same interview, Alan Cumming went on to speak more about his time filming, offering:
Despite the complications, it sounds like the Emmy-winning host of The Traitors still had fun filming his mysterious role in Avengers: Doomsday. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are psyched to finally see the X-Men assembled in the shared universe, something that seemed impossible until Disney acquired 20th Century Fox back in 2019. It should be thrilling to see the team of mutant on the big screen, especially once they crossover with the Avengers, New Avengers, and Fantastic Four.
All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 19th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get a full trailer released sooner rather than later, particularly for those of us who didn't get to see the sneak peek at CinemaCon.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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