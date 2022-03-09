Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Breaks Out Duel Of The Fates For Some Epic Star Wars Moments

Well, hello there! Just hours after the first images from Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi dropped online, the first trailer for the upcoming Star Wars series is now here as well. Breaking out the famous “Duel of the Fates” music from The Phantom Menace, this preview is packed with some seriously cool moments, especially for fans of the Inquisitors.

Set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi picks up with Ewan McGregor’s incarnation of the Jedi Master looking after Luke Skywalker from a distance on Tatooine and staying hidden from the Empire. Unfortunately, Obi-Wan will soon find himself in Imperial scopes, as this is the Star Wars era where the Inquisitors have been tasked by Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine to hunt down any Jedi who survived Order 66. Although we don’t see Obi-Wan tangling with any of these red lightsaber-wielding antagonists, we do know they’re close to finding him, as evidenced by one Inquisitor crossing paths with Joel Edgerton’s Owen Lars, Luke’s uncle.

This new Inquisitor is named Reva and played by The Queen’s Gambit actress Moses Ingram. It feels like we’ll be seeing a lot of her in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but Star Wars Rebels fans will be jazzed with two familiar Inquisitors from that animated series. It’s been confirmed that this Star Wars series will include the Grand Inquisitor, the Rebels Season 1 main antagonist, as evidenced by both the character’s familiar appearance and that name being spelled out in the trailer’s captions. Hitman: Agent 47’s Rupert Friend will take over Grand Inquisitor performing duties from Jason Isaacs.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

We also get a few peeks at the Inquisitor known as Fifth Brother, who was previously voiced by Philip Anthony-Rodriguez and paired with paired with Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Seventh Sister in Star Wars Rebels Season 2. So Obi-Wan Kenobi will have more Inquisitor-related to trouble to deal with in this six-episode limited series. Additionally, this Star Wars series will see its title protagonist facing off against Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader again, with Hayden Christensen reprising the Sith Lord in his cyborg form. Christensen is also on deck to appear as Anakin in the Ahsoka series, although it’s unclear if we’ll be seeing the character there as a Force ghost or through Clone Wars-set flashbacks.

Along with Bonnie Piesse reprising Beru Whitesun Lars, Owen Lars’ wife and Luke Skywalker’s aunt, Obi-Wan Kenobi also features Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine and Rory Ross in undisclosed roles. However, Kang has said his character wields a lightsaber, so he could either be playing another Inquisitor or a Jedi. Behind the scenes, The Mandalorian vet Deborah Chow returned to direct the Star Wars series that was written by King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’s Joby Harold.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 25th on Disney+. Keep checking with CinemaBlend for updates on this series and other Star Wars shows.