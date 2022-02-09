Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Rumored To Include A Major Star Wars Rebels Character

Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Star Wars shows yet. The limited series will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the beloved Jedi, and he’ll be surrounded by a supporting cast that includes a plethora of new faces. Well, if a new rumor is to be believed, the show is adding another newcomer to the galaxy far, far away. And if that weren’t exciting enough, they’ll allegedly be playing a fan-favorite character from the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Rupert Friend has allegedly joined the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi and, per The Bespin Bulletin’s report, the actor will be playing the role of the villainous Grand Inquisitor. The site’s sources claim that Friend was seen sporting white makeup while on the set, which would line up with the character’s look. In addition, the site alleges that at least three other Inquisitors will be appearing on the show as well, which is a rumor that’s been circulating for months now.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Some may know Rupert Friend best for his performance as Peter Quinn on Showtime’s hit espionage thriller Homeland. During his stint on the show, he picked up Primetime Emmy and SAG nominations. When it comes to the big screen, he’s starred in notable films like the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and last year’s Infinite, which starred Mark Wahlberg. But his most high-profile action role may be his turn as the titular assassin in Hitman: Agent 47. There’s no question that Friend has the credentials, based on his body of work and, if this rumor (which should be taken with a grain of salt) be true, he’d make a strong fit for the vicious character.

Who Exactly Is The Grand Inquisitor?

The Grand Inquisitor was formally introduced to Star Wars canon in the first season of Rebels in 2014. An agent of the Galactic Empire, the ruthless warrior was tasked with hunting down remaining Jedi after the events of Revenge of the Sith. The character would eventually come into conflict with the Ghost crew and, by the series finale, he engaged in a lightsaber duel with Kanan Jarrus, who ended up defeating him once and for all. The character returned briefly in Season 2, however, where it was revealed that he was actually a fallen Jedi, who had appeared in The Clone Wars.

On Rebels, the Inquisitor was voiced by Harry Potter alum Jason Issacs, who previously spoke about the possibility of reprising his role for a live-action production. Issacs stated that he was “open to anything,” although he doubted he’d have the patience to work with any makeup or prosthetics needed for the portrayal. But I suppose, if this rumor is true, then that won’t be much of a concern for the fan-favorite actor.

There’s Evidence To Support This New Obi-Wan Kenobi Rumor

As mentioned, there have been reports that other members of the Emperor’s Inquisitorius will appear on Obi-Wan Kenobi. The cast member who’s been heavily linked to one of these roles is Fast & Furious alum Sung Kang. In an interview conducted last year, he let it slip that his character possesses a lightsaber. He also mentioned that there’s “a sexual deliciousness” to the role . I don’t know about any of you, but I can see the suave actor playing a dangerous and charming Jedi hunter. Plus, given the overall prevalence of Inquisitors during this period in the franchise’s history, it would make sense that they would play a role in the limited series.

Fans will just have to wait and see if all of these rumors turn out to be true, though. If they are, viewers are in for a wild ride, one that will surely push Ewan McGregor’s seasoned Jedi master to his limits.