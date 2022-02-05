Obi-Wan Kenobi: Has The Release Month For The Disney+ Show Been Revealed?

It’s fair to say that Star Wars fans currently have more than they can ask for when it comes to TV content. The Mandalorian has been a dominant force in the streaming realm since its debut in 2019, and its spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett has also captured viewers’ attention , especially after that latest episode. And there are plenty of other shows on the way, with Obi-Wan Kenobi being one of the most highly anticipated productions on the docket. With that, fans have been eager to receive word on the show’s release date, but Disney+ has yet to make an announcement. However, due to a recent development, we may, at the very least, know the month in which it’ll drop.

Obi-Wan Kenobi originally began production back in the spring of 2021 and, by September of that year, Ewan McGregor, who reprises the titular role, confirmed that filming had wrapped . So it was a pretty safe bet that the show would arrive sometime in 2022, yet it’s been hard to pinpoint exactly when it might premiere. Disney+ Enterprise/Global Program Manager Brandon SanGiovanni may have just let the cat out of the bag, though. In a now-deleted tweet captured by The Direct , the exec stated that the fan-favorite Jedi would be arriving on the streamer this coming May.

This purported release month has also been backed up by another source. Since the tweet was deleted, THR reports that its sources have corroborated the rumor. Of course, as the trade mentioned, this still has to be made official by the streaming service itself. However, there’s also another piece of evidence that would suggest that May will be the landing date for the Star Wars show.

This past week, Marvel Comics confirmed that a new limited series centered on the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin in May. The five-issue run, written by Christopher Cantwell and drawn by Ario Anindito, will tackle the protagonist’s last days on the desert planet Tatooine. Through the character’s journal entries, which were first glimpsed in Marvel’s past Star Wars series, some of his earlier adventures will also be highlighted. Well, I don’t know about all of you, but having such a series release at that time doesn’t seem like sheer coincidence.

It should also be noted that the comic book series shares one key attribute with the upcoming TV show. The Disney+ series also follows the Jedi Master during his time on Tatooine though, here, he’ll be 10 years into his 20-year stint on the planet. Fans will see the aging warrior watching over Luke Skywalker, before he’s thrust into a new adventure. Ewan McGregor will be joined by a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Marvel lead Kumail Nanjiani, Fast & Furious star Sung Kang and Game of Thrones alum Indira Varma. But of course, fans are likely most excited by the fact that Hayden Christensen is reprising his role as Darth Vader.

Ewan McGregor himself seems to have had a good time working on the production. Ahead of filming, the actor opened up about reuniting with his Jedi robes . His subsequent talk about seeing Darth Vader and other interesting sights on set was lso enough to make anyone jealous. But all in all, for McGregor, the “most beautiful” thing about working on the show is being reunited with Hayden Christensen, with whom he starred alongside in the three prequel films.

The wait for the show has certainly been long but, should this report pan out to be true, fans will only have to wait a few more months before they can hear Obi-Wan cheekily say “hello there” once more. There are plenty of reasons to be excited, so let’s hope it all lives up to the hype.