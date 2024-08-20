I Am So Over-The-Top Excited About How Over-The-Top Excited Andor's Adria Arjona Is For Season 2

There are several upcoming Star Wars TV shows and movies that I’m looking forward to. However, I have to say what truly has me excited is the impending Andor Season 2 . Tony Gilroy’s sci-fi drama made a serious impression during its first season, as it featured layered characters and some of the best storytelling ever to hit the galaxy far, far away. It goes without saying that there are plenty of fans that are looking forward to the second (and final season), and they’re not alone. Series cast member Adria Arjona is over-the-top excited for the new episodes, and I’m over-the-top-excited by just how hyped she is!

Adria Arjona has been on the rise in Hollywood over the past few years, starring in films and TV shows that have been very well received. Andor is a prime example of that, and the actress truly shines in the role of mechanic/black market dealer Bix Caleen. While chatting with THR , Ajrona was praised for her Star Wars work by the interviewer, with the star musing that they were “boosting [her] ego.” From there, the Hit Man star teased the upcoming second season of the series, deftly ensuring that she didn’t give away spoilers. However, she did make some major claims about the show’s final episodes:

Oh man, when I read season one, I pinched myself, and when I started reading season two, I was like, ‘[Tony Gilroy] can’t outdo [season one].’ So I started reading episode one, and I was again like, ‘It’s not going to be as good.’ But it’s fucking better. It’s so much better. It is. What he has crafted and created is mind-blowing, and I can’t believe I got to be a part of it. I have Tony Gilroy on speed dial. I don’t think that man gets bothered by anybody else but me. I’m like, ‘Hey, Tony, do you think I should do this? Hey, Tony, how are you?’ And he’s like, ‘You’re calling again?’ (Laughs.) I just have so much respect for him. He’s so talented, and he really outdid himself for season two.

Now, this is the kind of energy I need to get myself through the day! I love that the Father of the Bride alum is so enthusiastically confident about Season 2. Sure, someone could argue that she’s simply being a “good actor” and selling her upcoming production as necessary. However, the sentiments she shared above don’t read as much as a salesman trying to pitch content but a fan who’s genuinely excited for a TV show. Quite frankly, you love to see it! What also warms my heart is to hear the star talk about how support her boss has been:

He’s a really good chat, and he’s so funny. And the way he talks to me — no one believes in me more than Tony Gilroy. He sees things that I don’t see. He sees my value as an actor. I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I can.’ And he’s like, ‘What are you talking about? Yes, you can.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay. Yes, I can.’ He just believes in me so much, and he’s really turned into my godfather in this industry.

Tony Gilroy has definitely established himself as one of Hollywood’s best scribes, have notched major credits via the Bourne franchise, Michael Clayton and State of Play. Of course, he also wrote Rogue One, from which this Andor prequel was spun off. He set a high bar with the first season of his Star Wars show, so it’s wild to think that the second season is “fucking better” as Adria Arjona asserted. But, if anyone has the ability to top their already-stellar work, I’d say it’s Gilroy.

After being impacted by the actors and writers strikes of 2023, Andor Season 2 wrapped around February 2024, with Diego Luna (who plays the titular Cassian Andor) marking the occasion with a sweet message. Plot details are thin at the moment, but it’s teased that the season will see Cassian fully move away from his life of crime and into his eventual role with the Rebel Alliance. Additionally, it’s been confirmed that Rogue One characters are returning , including Ben Mendelsohn’s Orson Krennic and Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO. As a whole, it seems that these new episodes are going to have close ties to the movie that birthed the show.

I didn’t expect Adria Arjona’s comments on the show’s second season to get me even more excited about it, but I’m not mad about that. That only detail that makes me feel a way is the fact that we still have quite a bit of time before the new installments begin airing. However, if they’re as great as Ajrona excitedly declared, then the wait should be well worth it.

The second season of Andor is expected to premiere sometime in 2025, and you’ll want to have an active Disney+ subscription handy if you want to stream it upon its debut. And, with that same membership, you can also stream the first season, Rogue One and other Star Wars fare.