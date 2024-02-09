Andor Season 2 Has Finished Filming, Read Diego Luna’s Touching Goodbye To The Star Wars Show

Even though Cassian Andor died at the end of Rogue One, that wasn’t the last we saw of Diego Luna’s Star Wars character. The franchise set in a galaxy far, far away wound the clock back to five years before the events of the 2016 movie for Andor Season 1, which showed how Cassian came into contact with the Rebellion. Andor Season 2 will cover the remaining time period leading up to Rogue One, and now the actor has revealed that he’s done filming this final batch of episodes through a touching message saying goodbye to the Star Wars show.

Luna revealed in January that he only had a few days left of filming Andor Season 2, with production on the show exclusive to Disney+ subscribers having finally resumed after being halted by the actors strike last year. Fast-forward a few weeks, the actor has completed all his scenes, which means his time playing Cassian Andor is over. Luna commemorated the end of this chapter of his career on Instagram by saying:

Today is the last day of filming Andor. I could not be more thankful to the entire crew for this amazing experience and the years of hard work. More than 700 people have worked on this production, and it is impossible to say goodbye and thank you to everyone individually, which is why I write here. THANK YOU for the love and the wonderful experience. See you soon.

While Diego Luna was by no means an unknown actor prior to appearing in Rogue One, it’s safe to say that joining the Star Wars franchise catapulted him to worldwide stardom, and that Cassian Andor remains his most well-known role. This could have easily been a one-off appearance for him, but the powers-that-be decided that Cassian was deserving of his own show, and in November 2020, Andor Season 1 began filming. Over three years later, Luna and the rest of Andor’s cast and crew having finally finished their work, so the actor took some time to thank everyone who played a role in putting the show together over these last several years.

The Andor Season 1 ending left off with the title character confronting Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael aboard his ship, handing over his blaster and giving him one of two options: either kill him or recruit him into the Rebel Alliance. Obviously we know what will be chosen, so Season 2 will depict going on various missions as an official member of the Rebellion. This will pave the way to Cassian traveling to the Ring of Kafrene trading post, where he was first seen in Rogue One, which then led to him meeting Jyn Erso and perishing on Scarif.

Of course, there are many characters in Andor who don’t appear in Rogue One, so even though we know how Cassian’s story ends, there are plenty of surprises in store regarding the fates of others. As for when Andor Season 2 will premiere, an exact date hasn’t been set yet, but it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2025. Continue visiting CinemaBlend for more news about the series, as well as updates concerning other upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.