How Powerful Is The Mandalorian's Grogu Really? How Real-Life Science Was Used To Explain The Force

CinemaBlend has established the most powerful Jedi in Star Wars films but, when factoring in the TV shows, the answer is a bit more nuanced. There are some characters, like Grogu, whose power we haven't yet to see the full scope of. So we can't accurately determine where they fall on the scale. We can, however, use science to talk about just how powerful the diminutive warrior is at present, apparently, and the answer is pretty damn amazing.

Remember when Grogu lifted the Mudhorn in The Mandalorian Season 1? We now have an idea of just how wild that feat was, thanks to science. The Science of the Mandalorian, a book by Mark Brake, laid out just how much energy Grogu needed to exert to lift the beast and the short answer was he used a lot of energy (via ScreenRant):

Assuming the gravity field on Arvala-7 is the same as Earth's, we can calculate that Muddy's [the Mudhorn] 7,700 pounds equates to roughly 34,250 Newtons (this seems reasonable, as the weight of a typical elephant on Earth is 19,600 Newtons, and Muddy is some beast). Grogu needs to use the Force to conjure an oppositional force to Muddy's 34,250 Newtons. […] It's little wonder Grogu paid the price of exhaustion for coming to Mando's rescue. Yoda might be famous for saying, "Size matters not," but Grogu is a mere fifty years of age. Levitating the charging might of a Mudhorn that weighs the equivalent of 34,250 quarter-pound burgers has simply got to take it out of you. That snooze in the repulsor lift cradle was well-earned.

I'm impressed by the calculations here, and I think the science tracks, given Star Wars lore. When Yoda lifted the X-Wing from the Dagobah swamps, online estimations, per Interesting Engineering, say a real-life equivalent weighs around 30,000 pounds. It seems logical to think Grogu could accomplish lifting less than a fourth of that weight even at his young age, as raw as his power was.

Of course, that was Season 1 of The Mandalorian, and anyone who has rewatched the series with a Disney+ subscription since then can attest that the character has come a long way. By Season 3, Grogu has not only become a marketable force of nature (that not even Ariel Winter channeled with a onesie), but he's also more in control of his powers. Between regaining his memories and Luke Skywalker's training, it's fair to say Grogu can lift much more than a Mudhorn.

And while some CinemaBlend writers have had enough of Grogu, I'm eager to see where the character's story heads as the story goes on. Will his Force powers wane the more he embraces a Mandalorian lifestyle, or will he grow stronger in the Force with age? Will we ever even get to see a grown-up Grogu? I'll be honest, I kind of hate how slowly this species ages.

More answers on Grogu are guaranteed for the future, as Jon Favreau already confirmed The Mandalorian Season 4 is already written. I'm kind of hoping we'll get to see more feats of strength from the little guy, if only so people smarter than me can do the math and give me an idea of just how much stronger he's gotten since the beginning of the series.

No word yet on when The Mandalorian Season 4 will arrive, but Seasons 1 through 3 are available to stream now on Disney+. Expect a number of upcoming Star Wars shows to arrive in 2024, though we're still waiting on word on the arrival of a new movie.