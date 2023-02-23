The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau Reveals Season 4 Is Already Written, And It'll Tie In With Two Other Star Wars Shows

Although The Book of Boba Fett ended furthering Din Djarin’s story in some big ways last year, it’s been well over two years since The Mandalorian Season 2 concluded. Fortunately, Disney+ subscribers are literally only a week away from The Mandalorian Season 3 premiering, and fans will need to brush up on the key things to remember from this corner of the Star Wars universe before the next chapter unfolds. However, it turns out showrunner Jon Favreau has already written all of The Mandalorian Season 4, and he’s tied it to two other upcoming Star Wars TV shows.

Jon Favreau revealed to CinemaBlend in May 2022 at Star Wars Celebration that he’d started writing The Mandalorian Season 4, and almost a year later, the scripting work is now completed. Favreau shared this update with BFM TV (via Twitter user @lenicolasbehar), saying:

Season 4, yeah I’ve written it already… We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. So we had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. So I was writing it during post-production. Because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.

It’s worth noting that Disney and Lucasfilm haven’t officially greenlit The Mandalorian Season 4, but given the show’s popularity and all the work that Jon Favreau has already poured into writing this next batch of episodes, I’m inclined to think these companies will move forward with another season. Obviously no Season 4 plot details have been disclosed since we don’t even know what’s in store for Season 3 beyond what’s been teased in the trailers. That being said, Jon Favreau added that the reason he wrote Season 4 so early is so it can properly fit into the narrative web of Star Wars stories that includes the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law. As Favreau explained:

And then [Dave’s] doing Ahsoka, which I’m producing with him, but he’s the writer and showrunner on that. And so to understand what’s happening on other shows or even Skeleton Crew, [they] all take place within the same Star Wars time period. So there’s a lot more things that we’ve got to keep in mind and stuff that we’ve built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well.

The Mandalorian Season 1 begins five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, when the New Republic is still figuring out how to properly govern the galaxy and remnants of the Empire are still active to carry on Emperor Palatine’s legacy. The Mandalorian Season 2 episode “Chapter 13: The Jedi” introduced Rosario Dawson as the older Ahsoka Tano, and following her appearance in The Book of Boba Fett’s “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” she’s now set to lead her own series. Ahsoka’s cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Eman Esfandi respectively playing the live-action versions of Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger from Star Wars Rebels, as well as Hayden Christensen reprising Anakin Skywalker following his return to the role in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

While The Mandalorian hasn’t laid any groundwork for Skeleton Crew, we do know the show will follow a group of kids who get lost in a galaxy far, far away and must work together to find their way home. Both it and Ahsoka are also expected to premiere in 2023, and while Jon Favreau has already written all of The Mandalorian Season 4, it could be a few years before the completed product reaches our screens. As such, events that happen in Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew could end up influencing the saga of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu, perhaps similarly to what The Book of Boba Fett did around this time last year.

We’ll pass along more concrete information concerning The Mandalorian Season 4 once it comes in, but for now, Season 3 premieres March 1 on Disney+. That’s also where you can easily stream the Star Wars movies in order if you’re caught up on the franchise’s other original shows available on the platform.