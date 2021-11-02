How Star Wars Is Allegedly Giving Fans More Of Darth Maul

Star Wars has introduced a plethora of fan-favorite characters over the years, from the noble Jedi master Luke Skywalker to the stoic Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin. Former Sith warrior Darth Maul would also fall under that category, as audiences have been entranced by him since his debut in 1999’s The Phantom Menace . In the years that have followed, the mostly silent warrior has morphed into a strategic syndicate leader. Though fans have technically seen the moment the character meets his demise, a new report suggests that Lucasfilm is now looking to do more with him.

As most probably know, the Disney-owned studio is hard at work on various small-screen productions like Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett. There are also animated projects in the works and, if a new report is to be believed, a Darth Maul-centric series could be one of them. According to Cinelinx , the alleged project would fill in blanks when it comes to Maul establishing the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate. The site also adds another piece of information that would seemingly confirm such a project.

Another source claims that three well-known Star Wars voice actors are currently recording for a project. Two of the franchise veterans in question are Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker of The Clone Wars) and Dee Bradley Baker (the various clones of Clone Wars and The Bad Batch). And the third star mentioned is Sam Witwer, who has voiced Darth Maul for nearly a decade now. Still, as the site points out, the group (should they actually be working) could be recording for Bad Batch, which is likely in production on its second season right now.

Of course, all of this should absolutely be taken with a grain of salt, yet the idea of Lucasfilm developing such a show isn’t too far-fetched. As mentioned, the character has amassed a serious following, so it would be wise for the powers that be to capitalize on it. It’s also difficult to deny the ripe storytelling opportunities the project would allow for. I’d personally be interested to learn when the lead character first crossed paths with Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Qi’ra.

It should also be noted that Sam Witwer has consistently expressed his joy in being able to voice the character. The veteran actor was excited about voicing him again in 2018’s Solo and later reprised the role for the seventh and final season of Clone Wars. He’s truly refined his approach to the character , and I’d imagine he certainly wouldn’t mind the chance to expand on him.

Darth Maul originally resurfaced in 2012 on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which depicted him as a shell of his former self following his run-in with Obi-Wan Kenobi years earlier. Eventually, his mind was restored, and he later sought revenge against his former opponent. The character would subsequently make more appearances on the show as well as Rebels (which took place decades later). It was through the latter series that viewers would learn Maul died by Ben Kenobi’s hand but was at peace when he passed on.

Though this project is far from a sure thing, I’d love for it to be true. And if it is, there’s a chance Lucasfilm could officially announce it during Disney+ Day on November 12. We here at CinemaBlend will be keeping our eyes peeled to see if it happens.

In the meantime, you can relive some of Darth Maul’s greatest moments by streaming Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels on Disney+ now.