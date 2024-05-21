The MCU continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which include Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine. After Hugh Jackman referenced Star Wars when promoting Deadpool 3, the franchise had an A+ response.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine's contents are largely a mystery, but we're getting more clues as it gets closer to its July release. Fans are curious to see the two title characters finally join the MCU, and are eager to see how it all shakes out. While sharing a Deadpool 3 poster on Twitter, Hugh Jackman referenced Star Wars' infamous "high ground" line. That was already fun, but Star Wars' official account's response made it even more delightful. Check out the back and forth below:

i’m so proudMay 20, 2024

And just like that, two different fandoms have gotten a fun social media interaction to enjoy. It's fun to see the Marvel and Star Wars colliding, especially since they're both owned by Disney. And now suddenly I want to see the X-Men actor join the galaxy far, far away in an upcoming Star Wars movie or show. Give this man a lightsaber!

Fans who have been watching the Marvel movies in order have not-so-patiently been waiting for characters like Deadpool and Wolverine to get in on the fun. Luckily the wait is nearly over, and it looks like their movie will be a wild, R-rated romp through the multiverse.

There are few franchises quite as beloved as Star Wars, with entire generations growing up on the galaxy far, far away. Plenty of moments from the Skywalker Saga have forever pierced the pop culture lexicon, and the higher ground dialogue from Revenge of the Sith is definitely in that category. As a reminder, you can r-watch that sequence below:

While this scene might have been spoofed over the years, it seems like Star Wars' social media team has a good sense of humor about it. I mean, who doesn't want to be shouted out by Hugh Jackman?

The Deadpool franchise has always been chock full of pop culture references, often poking fun at the inner workings of the superhero genre in the process. And now that Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and Wade Wilson is finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's even more opportunities for poking fun at Marvel and Disney.

It should be fascinating to see what comes next for both the MCU and Star Wars. Both franchises seem to be in a transitional place; the galaxy far, far away has been absent from theaters for years, while Marvel is adjusting after some box office bombs.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates.