Daisy Ridley’s Next Star Wars Movie Is Still A Long Ways Off, But I’m Psyched About The New Talent Coming Aboard For Rey’s Cinematic Return

For about five years now, Star Wars shows on Disney+ have been the biggest way the franchise set in a galaxy far, far away has been staying afloat, with The Rise of Skywalker being the last of the released Star Wars movies in order. That said, there’s no shortage of upcoming Star Wars movies in various stages of development, including one that will bring Daisy Ridley as Rey. While that particular movie is still a long ways off, I am psyched to hear about the behind-the-scenes talent who’s come aboard.

THR has shared that George Nolfi, who’s written movies like The Bourne Ultimatum and Ocean’s 12, will pent the screenplay for the Rey movie, which is reportedly called New Jedi Order. Specific plot details for the movie remain a closely-guarded secret, as is usually the case with Star Wars projects, but in addition to the story taking place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, the article notes that Rey will “now mentor a new crop of Jedi.” Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still attached to direct.

It should be noted that Nolfi isn’t the first screenwriter to be attached to the Rey movie. Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were working on it before Obaid-Chinoy was hired, and then after she took on the helming reins and Daisy Ridley was officially announced to be reprising Rey, Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight had taken over scripting duties. However, the article notes that Knight was no longer attached to the Star Wars movie, allowing Nolfi to come in.

More to come…