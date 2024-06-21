Rey Movie Director On How She’s Approaching The Star Wars Spinoff

There are popular movie franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Generations grew up with the galaxy far far away, resulting in a giant and passionate fanbase. But while the property has continued to expand on the small screen for those with a Disney+ subscription, fans are looking forward to upcoming Star Wars movies finally hitting theaters. Chief among them is the Rey solo movie, and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy recently explained how she's approaching Daisy Ridley's spinoff.

When Lucasfilm revealed plans for a new Star Wars trilogy, it was confirmed that Daisy Ridley would be back as Rey, following up from the ending of The Rise of Skywalker. Fans are eager to see what comes next for the fan favorite character, and during a conversation at Sirius XM, Obaid-Chinoy addressed the way she's continuing the beloved space opera. In her words:

At the heart of it, for me, is Rey Skywalker, is Daisy Ridley and her story and taking her on an adventure to a Jedi academy. And sort of creating a world that is a natural dovetail to the story we've seen her go through the last three episodes.

There you have it. Lucasflim is always trying to appeal to new, young audiences, and Obaid-Chinoy thinks the key to that in the new trilogy is Rey. After all, Daisy Ridley's character is all over Disney theme parks. And who doesn't want to see her character start a new Jedi order? Fingers crossed that she's joined by John Boyega's Finn, who can finally begin his training.

Exactly what's going to go down in the Rey movie is a mystery at the time of writing his story, but it's arguably the most highly anticipated movie from the current trilogy. The other two movies are set in other points of the timeline, and will presumably introduce a slew of new characters for fans to get to know.

While the Rey movie is still in the development stage, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has already praised her work with Lucasfilm including Kathleen Kennedy. This is likely a very good sign, as the studio has clashed with filmmakers before. Case in point: original Solo directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired after production had already begun.

The sequel trilogy had very few Jedi in play; it was mostly just Rey and Luke. While this made the stakes of the conflict agains the First Order high, some fans wanted to see a return to the dizzying lightsaber duels from the prequels. It should be fascinating seeing Rey go from student to teacher, especially if Finn is there along the way.

The Rey movie doesn't have a release date yet, but clearly work is being done behind the scenes. While we wait for more information, check the 2025 movie release dates.