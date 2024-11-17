I Rewatched The Star Wars Sequels, And Now Think We Were Too Hard On Daisy Ridley's Rey

Alright, *cracks knuckles*, let's get into this.

The Star Wars universe is vast in a galaxy far, far away, but you want to know what people love to hate? Rey, for some ungodly reason, and I'm kind of tired of it because people are way too hard on her – especially after I just rewatched the Star Wars sequels for the first time in a while.

Let me preface this by saying that I do not claim to be someone who grew up loving Star Wars. When I was five, my older brother and father were going to a Star Wars premiere, and I was at home playing with my American Girl dolls. I was not interested in this world until very late, probably when I began high school in 2012.

However, as someone who has been a part of the fandom for 12 years now, I have some connection to this world. I am allowed to have an opinion, and it's that everyone is way too hard on both Rey and Daisy Ridley. I really have to talk about it because it's driving me crazy.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Rey's Story Is Diminished By The Flaws Of The Sequels Around Her

Before you come at me with your pitchforks, hear me out. Rey isn't a bad character – the sequels are bad stories.

The first three Star Wars films have a rock-solid story, but then the prequels came along, and they earned a fair amount of criticism. Now, years later, people are looking at the Star Wars prequels with an air of respect, and Hayden Christensen is getting the flowers he deserves and vindication on his work – which is excellent! Ewan McGregor even got a whole series dedicated to his version of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

But I genuinely don't think the same is going to happen to Rey because the sequels' flaws diminish her story in general. There are so many moments in these movies where I genuinely scratch my head at what happened because it just doesn't make sense, and then Rey is right in the middle of it, somehow going along with what is happening.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I think the first of the sequels – The Force Awakens – set up a really good premise. We had this nobody girl who didn't have a family, didn't have a name and didn't really care for one, who was trying to survive on Jakku, and the Force called her into this crazy galactic war. It's basically the recipe for success. Heck, Luke basically started as nobody as well – it was only later that he discovered his true origin.

But as the films go on, the plot gets messier and messier, and it falls apart, taking Rey along with it.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

She Didn't Have The Core Trio That Luke Had –– At Least, Not As Strong Of One

I stand by the fact that a core trio always surrounds every good movie or TV series that has a substantial freaking fandom.. The Harry Potter series had Harry, Ron and Hermione. The new Spider-Man films have Peter, Ned and M.J. One of the best anime ever, Attack on Titan, has Eren, Mikasa and Armin. It's just a staple, and the original Star Wars movies had that too with Luke, Leia and Han.

And Rey… didn't have that. She didn't have that support system.

Sure, there was Finn and Poe, but both of them felt so disconnected from Rey. Both felt like they were going on their own adventures when, most of the time, in any of these other scenarios, the trio was constantly helping each other out. I didn't feel that camaraderie with them at all.

That's a shame. I really like both Finn and Poe, as well as their actors, and I would have loved to see more friendship moments between the three of them as we saw with Luke, Leia and Han. But nope, that didn't happen.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Movies Themselves Tried To Do Something Different, And People Hated It, But If You Do The Same Thing, People Also Hate It

At the beginning of the Sequel Trilogy, Rey was pretty much a carbon copy of Luke. Obviously, she did not have the same background, but she was a person who had nothing to do with the fight happening and was brought into it thanks to external circumstances beyond her control. The Force Awakens—which is my favorite—relied too much on the original films.

I sometimes think that's fine. If it's not broken, don't fix it, right? But Star Wars fans of all ages wanted something different, something new, a twist of some kind. You're never going to get a better plot twist than Luke finding out Darth Vader is his father, but you can try.

The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker attempted to do that with their stories, trying something new and testing out new lore—but it just fell flat, and fans hated that more. Rey didn't have that same solid storyline that protected Luke during her three movies because things kept changing so constantly. It's no wonder people found her hard to follow.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

And When Has Star Wars Lore Ever Been Clean-Cut?

Star Wars lore is messy and dirty. And yet, people will blame Rey's character for her questionable family relations.

When, on God's green Earth, have we ever had a clear vision of what the entire lore of the Star Wars universe is? The only time was during the Original Trilogy, but other than that, things have been changed, redone, retconned and so much more. Now we're getting upset over something about Rey's parentage? Or Palpatine being back? Or whatever the heck it is now?

At this point, I've learned to let go. If I let go of all this lore in the back of my head and focus on the story at hand, I would enjoy the movies a lot more. Sure, it's there for information, but when there are thousands of things that are conflicting and fighting in your brain, it's time to chill.

That's how I'm able to enjoy Rey a lot more. Oh, did they change that up? Strange, but okay. Everyone is entitled to their opinion; that's the beauty of being human. But don't blame Disney for messing up the lore of this series with Rey and everything else when it's been messy for years.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

I'm Nervous For Her In These Reported New Movies

Rey is not the person we need to be harping on. As someone who waited years to see a young, badass female live-action Jedi on screen (that wasn't Ahsoka Tano from The Clone Wars and Rebels), Rey was a good answer, and Daisy Ridley was a good choice.

But her character was harped down by poor story choices, poor characters around her, and sometimes lore that doesn't make sense, even if you can separate parts of it. I don't know how they're going to use her in a new series of movies.

I'm nervous for Ridley and for the character, and I hope that they deliver something great. There have been some great Star Wars projects over the last year, from The Mandalorian to Ahsoka to Andor, but will this creative team be able to bring that same amount of magic to a new franchise and make Rey the star she is supposed to be?