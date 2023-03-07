Kevin Feige And Patty Jenkins' Star Wars Movies Are Apparently Dead, But Another A-List Director's May Still Have Life

At present, the future of Star Wars movies is unclear. The last blockbuster from the sci-fi franchise, J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, was released in December 2019, and while the canon has continued to expand thanks to other mediums (most notably with multiple shows on Disney+), we have not learned firm details about projects destined for the big screen. As it turns out, the reason for this may be the fact that two of the features that have been in the development pipeline for a while now are apparently no longer moving forward.

According to a story from The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm is presently not actively developing Rogue Squadron, the project that was set to be made by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. Additionally, it looks like the studio is also not moving forward with the Star Wars movie set to be produced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. The report doesn't include firm details about what's happening with Rian Johnson's planned trilogy (which has been in the works for a few years now), but adds that the filmmaker's plate is rather full at the moment thanks to the Benoit Blanc movies and Poker Face on Peacock.

This is obviously a big shake-up, but sources also tell the trade that one project that seems to be safe for now is the movie that is in the works from writer/director Taika Waititi. Little is known about what the film is, but the report does mention that the filmmaker "would most likely have a part in it as well" as an actor.

Another feature that is still turning gears in development is a Star Wars film made by Oscar-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. She has some Disney experience under her belt already, having directed two episodes of the Marvel Studios Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, but she is now said to be contributing to the beloved franchise set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. She is said to be collaborating with screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson.

Fans will remember that Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron movie was first announced back in December 2020 during the virtual Disney Investor call event, but it has hit some turbulence since then. While the movie was given a December 2023 release date, the project was put on indefinite hold in November 2021 and it was taken off the calendar. There were signs of life for the blockbuster in an update from Jenkins last December, but now it may be dead.

We first learned about Kevin Feige's mystery Star Wars project back in September 2019, but it too has dealt with rockiness in the development process. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness screenwriter Michael Waldron was brought aboard to write a script, but in May of last year, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said that there wasn't anything "specifically" planned. According to the new trade report, Feige's focus is staying on the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreseeable future – including collaborating with Waldron on the script for Avengers: Secret Wars.

For now, Star Wars devotees can enjoy the franchise's original programming on Disney+ – including The Mandalorian, which just began its third season last week. As for what the future will hold, one can make a safe bet that there are going to be a lot of eyes on this year's Star Wars Celebration, which is scheduled to take place in London on April 7-10.