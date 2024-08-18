I'm Still Thinking About Lee Jung-jae's Performance In Star Wars' The Acolyte, And I Need To Talk About It

Major spoilers for The Acolyte lie ahead, so read on at your own risk.

Released and upcoming Star Wars TV shows and movies always spur a lot of varying opinions from fans, and The Acolyte was no different during its run earlier this summer. Some took issue with the show for a number of reasons (and seemingly even review-bombed it ). But others were enthralled by it, praising series creator Leslye Headland’s contributions to the franchise’s lore. One of those fresh elements was Lee Jung-jae, who played the role of Jedi Master Sol. The Korean actor’s performance was widely praised, with many – both lovers and critics of the show – noting his work as a highlight of the series. I’m still thinking about Jung-jae’s stellar work myself, and I really need to talk about it.

Amandla Stenberg is the true lead of The Acolyte ’s cast , as she effectively portrays twin sisters Osha and Mae Aniseyal. However, I’d argue that Lee Jung-jae manages to shine somewhat brighter in some ways. I mean no disrespect to Stenberg, of course, but there are just a few key elements of Jung-jae’s performance that have stuck with me since the season wrapped up. So, what are those you may ask? Well, let’s not waste anymore time and discuss them now.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Lee Jung-jae Exudes The Vibes That Are Perfect For A Jedi

It honestly does feel like there are some actors who are just perfect for Jedi roles. Liam Neeson is such a performer, as he gives off the badass vibes that one might associate with a Force-user. The same is true of Samuel L. Jackson, who stunningly brought the character of Mace Windu to life. One also has to mention that both Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor were perfect for the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi. And it’s hard to overlook Rosario Dawson’s performance as Ahsoka Tano (who was originated by the impeccable Ashley Eckstein).

Now, Lee Jung-jae follows in the footsteps of those aforementioned performers and, like them, it feels like he was destined to play a member of the Jedi Order. When the Typhoon star’s casting was revealed, his hiring just made sense. He’s obviously a skilled actor, having shown off his abilities like The Thieves, Deliver Us from Evil, New World and Assasination. Jung-jae also possesses a firm amount of charisma that shines through whenever he’s on screen.

While I was confident that the celebrated South Korean actor would be the right fit, he exceeded my expectations once I tuned in for the show. He proved to be physically imposing but in a way that feels understated. Like some of the most iconic Star Wars alums, he can also rock a Jedi robe like the best of them. Even the Sandglass star’s voice is incredible, as it’s both intimidating yet calming.

All in all, the Emmy winner certainly has the attributes that one would attribute to a lightsaber wielder. Of course, there’s more to playing a defender of the galaxy than just looking and sounding cool. Any actor who dons one of those robes should have strong acting chops as well and, thankfully, that’s the case when it comes to the man who plays Sol.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Sol Actor Gives A Very Nuanced Performance On The Acolyte

Those who’ve seen the latest Star Wars show surely know that Sol is a “complicated” character, to say the least. He’s a steadfast member of the Jedi Order but, as the series goes on, it’s revealed that the master swordsman made a questionable decision that’s nagged at him for years. Lee Jung-jae skillfully plays out the different facets of his character, ranging from his firm belief in peace to his occasional intensity when faced with dangerous situations. Jung-jae also helps inject Sol with a legitimate sense of warmth, which really comes through whenever he shares scenes with his students.

But it’s the level of attachment he has to his students that ultimately leads to his death. During the finale, Sol admits to former padawan Osha that he killed her mother (because he thought she was about to attack him) years earlier. Where the Housemaid star really shines in this scene is when he delivers what would become Sol’s final words. The character gives a passionate plea, in which he maintains his belief that he was right to take Osha from her home on Brendok and allow her to become a Jedi. (Though, of course, Osha’s mother and the coven of witches who raised her perished in the process.)

While fans can debate whether or not Sol was correct, it’s hard to deny that Jung-jae plays the character’s final moments to perfection. The actor’s sheer dedication to the role can arguably make one feel a level of respect for Sol’s conviction. It’s for that reason that it’s still sad when Osha ultimately chokes him to death.

While it’s sad that the protagonist is now “one with the Force,” Jung-jae deserves credit for being able to build out a compelling character (alongside the writers) in only eight episodes. I’d say that’s not too shabby, especially considering that this was the South Korea native’s first English language role, and he worked with dialogue coaches for months.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

When It Comes To Physicality, Lee Jung-jae Rises To The Occasion

Just about every actor who plays a Jedi in a live-action Star Wars production has to prepare themselves for the physical elements that accompany their role. The bulk of that relates to the intricately choreographed lightsaber battles. All of that was also true for Sol's portrayer, who has experience in this regard. Not only has he held down physically demanding roles via some of the movies in his filmography, but a lot was also asked of him when he played Seong Gi-hun on Squid Game.

The Warriors of the Dawn star definitely pulled off the stunt work necessary for his role. He absolutely shined during the lightsaber fights, and that was particularly true when it came to the massive brawl between Sol, his fellow Jedi and Manny Jacinto’s (thirst trap-inducing) Stranger. The two characters eventually came to blows again during the season finale and, while it wasn’t quite as long, the fight was still a stunning presentation of how compelling an on-screen duel can be when two actors really commit. Needless to say, I have nothing but praise for the Sol actor’s dedication stunt-wise.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Lee Jung-jae’s Casting Marks A Major Step Forward For Star Wars When It Comes To Representation

I’d be remiss if I didn’t touch upon just what Lee Jung-jae’s role as Sol means, from a diversity standpoint, not just for the Star Wars franchise but for mainstream entertainment as well. Jung-jae is now the first Asian actor to portray a Jedi master in a prominent role, and that’s incredibly significant, especially given the fact that this franchise has been around for nearly 50 years. Most would probably agree that it’s taken some time for George Lucas’ iconic IP to truly diversify the characters within its ranks. Thankfully, that’s happened over the past several years, and The Acolyte may feature the most diverse SW ensemble ever assembled.

Representation has definitely become something of a buzzword in this day and age, but that shouldn’t detract from how vital it should be within the media landscape. When it comes to this particular case, one shouldn’t understate the importance of viewers seeing a Korean Jedi on screen. I’m not of Asian descent, so I can’t specifically speak from the perspective of those who are and ultimately connected with Sol. What I can say is that I recognize how impactful representation can be, even when it comes to Star Wars. I still remember being 8 years old and being excited to see Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu wield his lightsaber when Attack of the Clones hit theaters in 2002.

There’s certainly a chance that a swath of viewers had that same feeling when they finally saw Sol on screen. And, what gives me great comfort about all of this is that Lee Jung-jae’s performance will now be available for future generations of viewers to enjoy. Hollywood still has a ways to go when it comes to diversity, but I’d say that his Jedi character is a milestone that should certainly be celebrated by fans from all walks of life.

It’s fair to say that his performance as Sol is going to stick with me for quite some time. My thoughts on the actual character and his morals may change as I take more time to reflect. However, I’ll always be of the mindset that Jung-jae delivered an impressive performance, and he definitely deserves his flowers for it.