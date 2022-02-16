Looks Like Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Might Be Bringing Back Another Beloved Star Wars Prequel Actor

While The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett have explored a post-Return of the Jedi landscape, the next Star Wars show lined up, Obi-Wan Kenobi, will take fans with a Disney+ subscription back a decade before A New Hope, when the Empire still reigned supreme in a galaxy far, far away. We already knew some familiar faces from the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy would be joining Ewan McGregor, and today brings word of another beloved actor from this era of the franchise who’s on board for the Disney+ series: Jimmy Smits.

According to Making Star Wars, Jimmy Smits will reprise Bail Organa in Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the actor having been observed on set during principal photography. It’s unclear how much we’ll see of Bail in the series’ six-episode run, but considering how important he is to both the Skywalker family and the birth of the Rebellion, his presence makes sense. The outlet also mentioned that Beha Organa, Bail’s wife and queen of Alderaan, is also expected to return in Obi-Wan Kenobi, although it hasn’t been clarified if Rebecca Jackson will reprise the role or a new actress has been hired.

Appearing in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith as the senator of Alderaan, Bail Organa was one of Padme Amidala’s key allies in the Republic Senate. While Bail was a minor character in Episode II, he had a bigger role to play in Episode III, both for bailing (I’m so sorry) out Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda after Order 66, and adopting Leia after Padme died, while Luke went with his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru on Tatooine. Bail went on to be one of the founding members of the Rebellion, but he perished during A New Hope when the first Death Star destroyed Alderaan.

Fortunately, the Star Wars franchise under Disney’s umbrella has provided more opportunities for Jimmy Smits to play Bail Organa. He cameoed the character in 2016’s Rogue One, which was set right before A New Hope, and he’s also reportedly appearing in Disney+’s Andor series, which takes place five years before Rogue One. Again, it’s hard to say how Bail will factor into Obi-Wan Kenobi if he is indeed appearing, but since Smiths was seen with Ewan McGregor, then it stands to reason these two will appear together in at least one scene, if not several, rather than Bail being involved in the main narrative without actually crossing paths with Obi-Wan again.

In addition to the return of Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton’s Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse’s Beru Whitesun Lars, Obi-Wan Kenobi will also introduce characters played by Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine and Rory Ross. None of these roles have been identified yet, but Kang has said that his character wields a lightsaber, and it’s rumored that Friend is playing The Grand Inquisitor, the main antagonist from Star Wars Rebels Season 1. Behind the scenes, the series was written by King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’s Joby Harold and directed by The Mandalorian vet Deborah Chow.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ May 25, the same day A New Hope celebrates its 45th anniversary. CinemaBlend will continue to pass along any major news items concerning this series and other Star Wars shows.