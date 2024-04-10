Mandalorian Alum Gina Carano’s Lawsuit Over Firing Has Finally Received A Response From Disney

Gina Carano is currently engaged in a legal battle with her former employers – The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm. Back in February, the MMA fighter-turned-actress sued both entities over her 2021 firing from the show. Carano’s lawsuit lists alleged discrimination and wrongful termination as the reasons for which she’s taking legal action. Up to this point, Disney has not publicly commented on the situation. Now, however, its legal team has issued a response, which includes an argument against the filing.

Lawyers for the entertainment conglomerate filed a motion this past week, according to Variety. Legal documents obtained by the trade show that the company is arguing that it has “a constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano’s speech.” With this argument of a supposed First Amendment right, Disney is looking to have the suit tossed out entirely. When it comes to the argument at the center of this motion, the documents read as follow:

Insert Disney's First Amendment right to disassociate its speech from Carano's offensive viewpoints precludes all three of Carano's causes of action. Counts I and II of Carano's complaint are plainly barred by the First Amendment. In those counts, Carano seeks to hold Disney liable for taking an adverse action against her based on Disney's 'disagreement with Carano's political beliefs.' But as already explained, Disney had a constitutional right to dissociate its own artistic message from Carano's outspoken 'political beliefs.' Because these claims aim to 'require [Disney] to modify the content of [its] expression,' they cannot proceed.

At this point, it can’t be said for sure how a decision on this lawsuit will ultimately look. What can be said, though, is that right now, both Disney and Gina Carano seem to believe that they both hold compelling arguments in support of their desired outcomes.

