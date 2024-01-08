Mark Hamill Shares That Luke Skywalker Finally Met Queen Amidala Last Night At The Golden Globes

It’s not everyday that people in the universe of Star Wars movies get to meet their parents. The Skywalker family certainly seems to have a problem with keeping it family together, which means that it’s not always in the cards for actors like Mark Hamill and Natalie Portman to meet. And yet, as this year’s Golden Globes helped usher in the 2024 movie schedule , mother and son were able to finally meet, taking a family photo for the ages between Luke Skywalker and Queen Amidala.

During the show that would crown the 2024 Golden Globes winners , nominee Portman and presenter Hamill had a chance to catch up. That naturally meant it was time to take a photo of these franchise vets, giving us this snapshot of the stars from The Phantom Menace and A New Hope:

Now I have finally met my "mother", thanks to the @goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/lkRZQgmLmpJanuary 8, 2024 See more

It's time for a quick lesson in the Star Wars family tree, just in case you're kind of confused here. Queen Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) fell in love with Jedi-in-training Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). Their forbidden love affair eventually produced a pair of twins: Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher).

Separated so their father, now going by the name of Darth Vader, couldn't turn them to the Dark Side, Luke was sent to live with the Lars family on Tatooine, and Leia was sent to Alderaan to be raised by the Organas. With all of that history out of the way, you can now why it’s kind of crazy that Natalie Portman and Mark Hamill haven’t met before this point in time.

It only gets weirder when considering the parties that have returned to the Star Wars fold, Hamill included, once the Sequel Trilogy kicked things off. But putting all of that aside, it’s nice to see this long-awaited meet up finally happen during a night of Hollywood glamor and awards.

If only there was a way that Jo Koy, the host of the 2024 Golden Globes, could have been clued into this meeting. Permitting that this moment took place before or during the show, of course. It may not have changed Koy’s absolutely roasted monologue , but it may have helped provide some joke material that wouldn’t have inspired the Golden Globes backlash that the popular comedian inspired after his recent gig.

Sadly, The Force can’t be with us all on nights such as this. But for Natalie Portman and Mark Hamill, there was some sort of luck in the air to finally get to chat face-to-face, faux mother-to-faux son. Maybe there’s some sort of possibility that the Portman/Hamill ticket could host next year’s Golden Globes, as not only do these performers share a cinematic lineage, they’re also quite funny.