Mark Hamill Reacts To Viral Video Of Fans Mobbing His Car Over Autographs

Being a celebrity is a dream for many people out there. And while that type of notoriety can bring money and awesome opportunities, there is a downside to fame. Case in point: a recent viral video that shows Mark Hamill’s car being mobbed by fans asking for autographs. And now Hamill has reacted as the clip made the rounds online.

Luke Skywalker himself has been one of the most vocal supporters of Star Wars over the years, with Hamill being super active on social media and often interacting with fans. Unfortunately, he had a seemingly scary situation recently, when his car was surrounded by fans hoping for an autograph. The video began circulating online, leading the 71 year-old actor to respond on Twitter , posting:

#TheDownsideOfCelebrity https://t.co/dAbE4z4UfBMay 8, 2023 See more

Short and to the point, Hamill pointed out that there is indeed a downside to becoming a celebrity. He’s been the hero of the Star Wars franchise for decades, so this likely isn’t the first time he’s experienced this. Still, the video shows how harrowing it can be to be a public figure, especially when fans get so desperate for attention/acknowledgment.

Mark Hamill shares his response to this viral video to his 5.2 million followers on Twitter. Star Wars is one of the most popular movie franchises of all time, and has been since George Lucas’ A New Hop e changed the film world with its 1977 release . And sometimes fan encounters can get a little scary, as seen above.

Despite Luke’s death in The Last Jedi , there are plenty of fans who are still hoping to see Mark Hamill return in an upcoming Star Wars movie . While Lucasfilm announced an exciting new trilogy , there are currently no plans for the iconic actor to take the lightsaber up again. Although Hamill is known for making surprise cameos in projects like Rogue One and Solo.

Regardless of if/when he plays Luke again, Mark Hamill’s name will likely always be synonymous with that iconic role. And as such, Star Wars fans will likely continue to be enamored by his presence both online and in person. But perhaps the above clip as well as his tweet, will inspire the public to be kinder with their approach. After all, Hamill is known for being super generous with the fandom.