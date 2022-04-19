Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Rupert Friend May Be Playing A Villain, But He's Downright Heroic At Hyping Up The Disney+ Series

Disney+’s newest Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, premieres in just over a month, and the excitement among fans is rising. It's poised to tell a dark story that'll likely put the titular Jedi in some tense situations. Luckily, though, Rupert Friend, who portrays the villainous Grand Inquisitor, is being a true hero by hyping up the show.

While on the red carpet for his new Netflix miniseries Anatomy of a Scandal, Rupert Friend was asked about his work on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Friend didn't spoil any specific details, but he did tease some exciting things for fans to look forward to. He said:

If it's possible to be any more excited than folks already are, I would be. I think it is one of the most thrilling additions to the Star Wars canon. I think Ewan McGregor is doing things with that role that is a dream for fans of the original films. You know, we can't obviously have Alec Guinness back, but I just think Ewan was absolutely born to play that part. And wonderful cameos from people I obviously can't tell you, but Easter eggs galore. Yeah, it’s a thrilling ride.

If the sentiments the actor shared with HeyUGuys don't get you pumped, then I don't know what will. One would imagine that he's particularly excited because this is his first venture into the galaxy far, far away. There's some pressure on his shoulders, as he's playing a character established in Star Wars Rebels, though it's clear he's not dwelling on anything that may be negative.

It was back in February that Rupert Friend was only rumored to be portraying The Grand Inquisitor. Those suspicions were confirmed, however, when the first Obi-Wan trailer arrived. Though he only appeared briefly, it seems he'll be on the hunt for the Kenobi.

The character and his desire to eradicate the Force-user is a major reason why the program could be Disney+’s bleakest project yet. Since it takes place during the reign of the Galactic Empire, it's a dire time for Jedi and the galaxy at large. Hopefully, the producers, writers and director Deborah Chow can balance things out with some lighter moments.

One behind-the-scenes bright spot, however, is the long-awaited reunion between Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who were both excited and emotional about working together again. Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy described the moment they met up, noting how Star Wars truly helped launch their careers and mentioning that it had been some time since the two had worked together.

So don't let the dark tone sway you too much, as there's plenty to be excited about when it comes to Obi-Wan Kenobi. I'm hoping that Rupert Friend continues to hype up the show like this, and I can't wait to see what he does in his debut as the lead Inquisitor.

Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ on Friday, May 27, and check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else you look out for this year.