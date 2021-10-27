Obi-Wan Kenobi's O'Shea Jackson Drops Hilariously Paranoid Comment About Disney's Star Wars Security

O’Shea Jackson’s star has definitely risen over the past several years. The son of rap icon Ice Cube has forged a path for himself, earning roles in projects like Long Shot and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Now, the actor is set to enter the world of Star Wars through Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi . While the actor seems more than excited to be entering the galaxy far, far away, he recently provided some humorously paranoid thoughts on being a part of the project.

Most people probably know by now that there’s a massive level of secrecy that comes with being a part of such a high-profile production. Keeping plot details under wraps could be difficult for most stars, especially someone like O’Shea Jackson, who’s a massive fan of Star Wars. The star recently reflected on how he landed his mysterious role in the Deborah Chow-helmed limited. He also dropped some A+ thoughts on the intense security protocols that come with it:

Yeah. I was watching Star Wars before I came down here right now. I'm a real big Star Wars fan. I had auditioned for Lando for the Solo film, and when I didn't get it, it crushed me. I was like, ‘You know what? I quit. I'm going back to being a writer. I'm done.’ I was filming Swagger, and my agents were like, ‘Yo, we need you free in the next two days, noon.’ I'm like, ‘All right.’ They're like, ‘Just listen. You want to take this meeting.’ So I took it and it was Deb, Lord Deb. Shout out to Lord Deb. Deborah Chow. She gave me an opportunity of a lifetime and it's a... God, I can't wait to talk about it so bad. I want to talk about it so bad, but I know Mickey probably still has my phone bugged, and I just love my family.

The House of Mouse certainly doesn’t play around when it comes to spoilers. In the past, actors from other Disney-owned franchises have dropped major details on massive productions. Marvel veteran Mark Ruffalo, in particular, has a knack for saying too much or leaking even looking footage, though the latter actually worked out for him .

Still, based on the Straight Outta Compton star’s recent interview with Collider , he’s been keeping things close to the vest. While there is a level of scrutiny that comes with being involved in a Star Wars project, it’s not hard to understand why. Much of the public is always looking for new nuggets of information ahead of the premiere. In addition, during filming, onlookers are typically keen on snapping a few pics. Former Mandalorian star Gina Carano, for instance, once explained that actors have to wear large cloaks while moving between studios.

So far, it would seem that Disney and Lucasfilm are doing an effective job of keeping Obi-Wan Kenobi facts on a need-to-know basis. What we do know is that the show takes place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope and will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular Jedi Master. Fans will also see the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader, The two stars are joined by a formidable cast that includes the likes of O’Shea Jackson, Indira Varma, Kumail Nanjiani and Sung Kang, who has actually revealed a few details about his role.

It’ll be great when Lucasfilm finally reveals more details on the highly anticipated series. Until then, O’Shea Jackson and his co-stars are sure to keep their lips sealed. And who could blame them, as I certainly wouldn’t want to risk the possibility of stormtroopers rolling up to my doorstep.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is slated to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.