Will Bo-Katan And Ahsoka Tano Cross Paths More In Disney+'s Star Wars Shows? The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Talks Crossovers

Ahsoka – the latest Star Wars show that’s available for Disney+ subscribers – featured a wide array of notable characters that are familiar to fans. However, there were a few familiar faces from its parent show, The Mandalorian, who weren’t included in the adventure. Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze was one such character that remained on the sidelines. Those who are very well versed in the franchise likely know that Bo-Katan has had dealings with Ahsoka Tano and more in the animated shows, but will they cross paths again in the live-action series? Well, Sackhoff has now shared her take.

Having been a part of the George Lucas-created IP for over a decade now, Katee Sackhoff is knowledgeable of its lore. And of course, she’s quite familiar with the major events that link Bo-Katan and Ahsoka. Fans are surely eager to see Sackhoff’s Kryze cross paths with Rosario Dawson’s Tano at some point in a live-action setting. On that note, Sackhoff was asked about that very possibility. Her response indicates that she doesn’t know what’s set to happen down the road, but the sentiments she shared were optimistic:

Yeah. I mean, I can't imagine that they wouldn't at some point. But, you know, again, I have no idea. You know, I have absolutely no idea. They don't tell me anything until I show up at work with my script in hand.

Both characters were introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and had their share of run-ins after Bo-Katan was introduced in Season 4. The two got off to a rough start when they first met, during which Kryze was a member of the Death Watch terrorist group and then-padawan Ahsoka was protecting a senator’s son. Their most notable joint appearance, though, is arguably that show’s series finale, which depicted the Siege of Mandalore. Considering the connections they have, it would certainly make sense for them to meet up again at some point.

Another key character that Kryze knows well is fellow Mandalorian Sabine Wren, who she met on Star Wars Rebels. During one particular episode, Wren gave Bo the Darksaber, which effectively allowed her to become ruler of Mandalore. During her interview with The Direct , Katee Sackhoff further discussed her character’s links to the Jedi and Mandalorians and weighed in on how the heroine could impact both parties now:

... I think that Bo has always worked side by side with the Jedi and the Mandalorian people. And I think that she sees the benefit of the two groups working together. And I think that she would, she would probably think nothing of it other than, 'Wow, that's pretty wonderful. Good for you.'

The future remains unclear for the ex-royal, at this point. However, it’d be very surprising if franchise EP Dave Filoni didn’t use Bo in any capacity moving forward, especially since she’s now the leader of Mandalore again, following the events of The Mandalorian Season 3. While fans may be able to expect further appearances from the skilled warrior, there are other elements that should hold their breath on. For instance, Katee Sackhoff doesn’t believe Bo-Katan will replace Din Djarin as the lead of the aforementioned show. She also doesn’t think Din and Kryze will get romantically involved anytime soon.

Whatever the case, I just hope that fans get to see the Battlestar Galactica icon suit up as Bo-Katan again for at least one of the upcoming Star Wars TV shows . It makes all the sense in the world to have her appear alongside Ahsoka, Sabine and even other members of the Ghost crew from Rebels. We’ll just have to wait and see what Dave Filoni and co. have planned.